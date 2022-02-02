S&P 500 rebounds, ELK extends gains, AUD strengthened

The US stocks rebounded for the third trading session, up 0.69%.

Google-parent company Alphabet reported a very strong fourth-quarter performance, beating EPS and revenue expectations. The company also announced a 20-for-1 stocks split to start in July, pushing the share’s price up by more than 9% in the after-hours trading.

Australian dollar has gone 0.9% against the USD. The RBA ends its 15-month quantitative easing program and indicates to act if inflation accelerates.



