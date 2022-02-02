X

Select the account you'd like to open

Analysis

S&P 500 rebounds, ELK extends gains, AUD strengthened

Written by

Tina Teng

MARKET ANALYST

02 Feb 2022, 05:25

The US stocks rebounded for the third trading session, up 0.69%.

Google-parent company Alphabet reported a very strong fourth-quarter performance, beating EPS and revenue expectations. The company also announced a 20-for-1 stocks split to start in July, pushing the share’s price up by more than 9% in the after-hours trading.

Australian dollar has gone 0.9% against the USD. The RBA ends its 15-month quantitative easing program and indicates to act if inflation accelerates.


Disclaimer: CMC Markets is an order execution-only service. The material (whether or not it states any opinions) is for general information purposes only, and does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment or other advice on which reliance should be placed. No opinion given in the material constitutes a recommendation by CMC Markets or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although we are not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, we do not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination.

Latest from CMC

News

Earnings continue to drive gains, despite ADP payrolls miss

Another day of gains for markets in Europe has seen the FTSE100 push back above 7,600, while the DAX has proved to be a bit of a laggard, due to weakness in its industrial sector.

02 Feb 2022
News

EU CPI set to soften, but still a headache for the ECB
News

Bleak update expected from Westpac
Updates

US stocks extended gains for the third consecutive trading day
Sign up for market update emails

Related articles

Stock Watch

Chart of the week: potential bullish reversal on Alphabet as earnings loom

Potential bullish reversal sighted on Alphabet as earnings release looms

30 Jan 2022
Analysis

What do you do in a downtrend market?

Panic selling can often lead to unnecessary losses once the markets bounce back. There are some tools you could use to hedge your current positions.

27 Jan 2022
FX Analysis

NZD weakens, New Zealand’s inflation hits three-decade high

New Zealand’s Q4 CPI printed at 1.4% quarterly, and 5.9% annually, the highest in 30 years and well above the New Zealand Reserve Bank’s target rate between 1-3%.

27 Jan 2022
Analysis

What will the Fed bring: buy the dip or sell the rally?

The US stocks’ moves are getting choppier one day ahead of the Fed’s decision on its monetary policy tomorrow

26 Jan 2022