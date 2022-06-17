Short-term technical analysis update on USD/JPY ahead of BOJ

U SD/JPY

Time stamped: 17 June 2022 at 10.30am SGT

Source: CMC Markets

In our prior “Short-term FX Technical Strategy” report dated on 15 June 2022, USD/JPY has staged the expected decline below 135.70 and almost hit the upper limit of 131.25/130.95 support zone (printed an intraday low of 131.49 on 16 Jun).

The technical structure remains skew towards further potential JPY strength in the short-term. Watch the tightened key short-term pivotal resistance at 133.70 for another potential leg of down move towards 131.25/130.95 and a break below 130.95 may open up scope for further drop towards 129.90/70.

On the other hand, a clearance with an hourly close above 133.70 invalidates the bearish tone for a squeeze up towards the 135.70 resistance in the first step.



Disclaimer: CMC Markets is an order execution-only service. The material (whether or not it states any opinions) is for general information purposes only, and does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment or other advice on which reliance should be placed. No opinion given in the material constitutes a recommendation by CMC Markets or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although we are not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, we do not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination.