Short-term FX Technical Strategy (8 Jul 2022)

EUR/USD – Downtrend remains intact

Since our last report dated on 5 July 2022, the EUR/USD has broken below the 1.0350 key medium-term pivotal support that invalidated the corrective bounce scenario for an extension of its impulsive down move sequence and hit the 1.0200 support/alternate target scenario (printed an intraday low of 1.014 on 8 July).

The short-term downtrend from 27 June 2022 high remains intact. Watch 1.0270 key short-term pivotal resistance for another leg of potential decline towards 1.0060 support in the first step (lower boundary of the descending channel from 11 February 2022 high & a cluster of Fibonacci extension levels).

On the other hand, an hourly close above 1.0270 invalidates the further drop for a minor corrective bounce towards the next resistance at 1.0350/1.0400.

GBP/USD – Elements have turned bearish

Short-term downside momentum has resurfaced as indicated by the hourly RSI oscillator that retreated from a key corresponding resistance at the 60% level after a challenge on it.

Flip from a neutral stance to a bearish bias below 1.2200 key short-term pivotal resistance for potential drop towards the 1.1850 support in the first step. However, a clearance with an hourly close above 1.2200 invalidates the bearish scenario for a corrective squeeze up towards the next resistance at 1.2410/2460 (also the 17 June 2022 minor swing high).

USD/JPY – Maintain bullish bias above 134.80 key support

Since our last report dated on 5 July 2022, USD/JPY has traded sideways above the 134.80 key short-term pivotal support within a bearish reversal “Ascending Wedge” configuration.

No change in our view; potential short-term residual up move for USD/JPY as the steep and swift rally from 5 March 2022 low is coming close to an exhaustion point to inflict a potential pause of the major uptrend phase in place since 5 January 2021 low where a multi-week corrective decline sequence may materialise next.

Continue to watch the 134.80 key short-term pivotal support for a potential push up towards 137.20/50 resistance (upper limit of the “Ascending Wedge” & a cluster of Fibonacci extension levels).

On the other hand, a break with an hourly close below 134.80 kickstarts a multi-week corrective decline scenario for a drop towards the next support at 133.60 in the first step.

AUD/USD – Turn neutral due to broad based USD strength

No conviction to maintain the bullish bias as per highlighted in our previous report dated on 5 July even though AUD/USD is still trading above earlier highlighted 0.6760 key short-term pivotal support.

Given the broad-based USD strength against the major currencies seen in the last three days, the odds of a short-term corrective bounce scenario for AUD/USD have reduced.

Hence, prefer to turn neutral now between 0.6890 and 0.6760. Only a clearance with an hourly close above 0.6890 revives the corrective bounce towards 0.6990 with a maximum limit at 0.7065. On the flipside, a break with an hourly close below 0.6760 ignites another leg of impulsive down move sequence towards the 0.6670/6640 support (also a cluster of Fibonacci extension levels) in the first step.

Time stamped: 8 July 2022 at 2.15pm SG

Source: CMC Markets



Disclaimer: CMC Markets is an order execution-only service. The material (whether or not it states any opinions) is for general information purposes only, and does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment or other advice on which reliance should be placed. No opinion given in the material constitutes a recommendation by CMC Markets or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although we are not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, we do not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination.