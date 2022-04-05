Short-term FX Technical Strategy (5 Apr 2022)

EUR/USD – 1.1000 support hit, a potential bounce cannot be ruled out

The EUR/USD has staged the expected decline as per highlighted in our last report on 1 April. And hit the supports of 1.1000 (printed an intraday low of 1.0959 on 4 April US session).

Key technical elements are now advocating for a potential bounce coupled with short-term extreme oversold condition as indicated by the hourly RSI. Flip to bullish bias above 1.0935 key short-term pivotal support for a potential rebound towards the intermediate resistances of 1.1035 and 1.1075.

However, a break down with an hourly close below 1.0935 invalidates the bounce scenario for a continuation of the minor downtrend phase from 31 March 2022 high towards the 7 March 2022 medium-term swing low area of 1.0850.

GBP/USD – Maintain bearish bias below 1.3175 key resistance

The GBP/USD has traded sideways below the 1.3175 excess short-term pivotal resistance since our last report published on 1 April. No change, maintain bearish bias below 1.3175 short-term pivotal resistance for potential push down towards the next support at 1.3030 in the first step.

On the other hand, a clearance with an hourly close above 1.3175 sees a squeeze up towards 1.3240 before 1.3290 next.

USD/JPY – 121.30 remains the key support to maintain uptrend

121.30 remains the key short-term pivotal support to watch on the USD/JPY as per highlighted in our previous report on 1 April. A break above 123.30 reinforces another potential leg of impulsive up move to retest the 28 March 2022 swing high area of 124.70 before a rally towards 125.30/80 major range resistance.

On the flipside, failure to hold above 121.30 with an hourly close below it reignites the multi-week corrective decline scenario towards 120.55 and 119.90 next in the first step.

AUD/USD – 0.7560 remains the key resistance to watch as RBA looms

The AUD/USD has inched upwards in a slow-moving fashion as it is now around 20 pips below the 0.7560 key medium-term pivotal resistance as per highlighted in our previous report on 1 April.

Maintain bearish bias and added 0.7470 (minor range support since 28 March 2022) as a downside trigger level, a break below it reinforces a potential drop towards 0.7415 next (the median line of the medium-term ascending channel from 28 January 2022 low) max 0.7365.

However, a clearance with a 4-hour close above 0.7560 sees the continuation of the medium-term corrective up move sequence towards the next resistances at 0.7640 and 0.7690.

Time stamped: 5 Apr 2022 at 7.30am SGT

Source: TradingView



Disclaimer: CMC Markets is an order execution-only service. The material (whether or not it states any opinions) is for general information purposes only, and does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment or other advice on which reliance should be placed. No opinion given in the material constitutes a recommendation by CMC Markets or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although we are not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, we do not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination.