Short-term FX Technical Strategy (29 Jul 2022)

EUR/USD – Maintain bullish bias, continue to watch 1.0100 key support

Since our previous report dated 26 July, EUR/USD has traded sideways and tested the 1.0100 predefined short-term pivotal support before it staged a bounce in the last two days.

No change, maintain the bullish bias for a potential on-going medium-term multi-week corrective rebound phase in place since 14 July 2022 swing low of 0.9950 and a break above 1.0270 reinforces an up move towards the next resistance zone of 1.0350/1.0400 in the first step.

However, a break with an hourly close below 1.0100 negates the bullish tone for a drop to retest the key medium-term support zone of 1.0000/0.9950.

GBP/USD – 1.2240 resistance almost met with mixed elements, prefer to turn neutral

GBP/USD has staged the expected rally and its current up move is now coming close to the 1.2240 resistance/target as highlighted in our previous report dated 26 July (printed an intraday high of 1.2204 today).

Mixed elements at this juncture as the rally has led GBP/USD to hover just below a descending trendline resistance that capped previous rallies since 27 May 2022 high with the hourly RSI oscillator (an indicator that measures momentum & overbought/oversold conditions) is fast approaching its overbought zone that indicates the risk of a bearish reversal or minor pull-back.

Prefer to turn neutral now between 1.2240 and 1.2030. Only a clearance with an hourly close above 1.2240 validates a further push-up towards the next resistance at 1.2325. On the flip side, a break with an hourly close below 1.2030 exposes GBP/USD for a deeper pull-back towards 1.1900.

USD/JPY – Multi-week corrective decline phase remains intact

USD/JPY has staged the expected decline towards the 135.00/134.70 support/target as highlighted in our previous report dated 26 July after a whipsaw around 136.80 short-term pivotal resistance. Thereafter, it plummeted further to print a current intraday low today of 132.75 at this time of the writing.

All in all, USD/JPY has plunged by -179 pips in the last two days and yesterday’s (28 July) decline was the steepest since 26 November 2021. Maintain bearish bias with the possibility of a minor bounce first towards 134.20 with a tightened key short-term pivotal resistance now at 135.15 for another potential drop thereafter towards the next support at 132.20/131.90 and a break below 131.90 exposes the key medium-term support zone of 131.25/130.95 next.

On the other hand, a clearance with an hourly close above 135.15 invalidates the accelerated decline scenario for a snap-backed rally to retest the 135.70 resistance.

AUD/USD – 0.7000 hit, maintain bullish bias

AUD/USD has staged the expected rally and hit the first resistance/target of 0.7000 as highlighted in our previous report dated 26 July (printed an intraday high of 0.7018 today).

Price actions of AUD/USD are likely to be shaping up a multi-week corrective rebound phase since the 14 July 2022 low of 0.6681. Maintain bullish bias with a tightened key short-term pivotal support now at 0.6960 for a further potential up move towards the next resistances at 0.7090/7110 and 0.7110.

On the flip side, failure to hold at 0.6960 and an hourly close below it put the bullish tone on hold for a pull-back towards the 0.6860 support before another leg of potential corrective rebound kickstarts.

Time-stamped: 29 July 2022 at 1.15 pm SGT

Source: CMC Markets



Disclaimer: CMC Markets is an order execution-only service. The material (whether or not it states any opinions) is for general information purposes only, and does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment or other advice on which reliance should be placed. No opinion given in the material constitutes a recommendation by CMC Markets or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although we are not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, we do not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination.