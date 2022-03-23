Short-term FX Technical Strategy (23 Mar 2022)

EUR/USD - Evolving within a short-term ascending channel

Bullish bias above 1.0980 key short-term pivotal support for a potential push up towards the next intermediate resistances at 1.1070 and 1.1120. Short-term upside momentum remains constructive as the hourly RSI oscillator has continued to hover above a key corresponding support at the 50% level

On the other hand, a break with an hourly close below 1.0980 negates the bullish tone for a slide towards the 1.0900 key medium-term pivotal support (see Chart of The Week).

GBP/USD - Potential bullish acceleration of short-term uptrend

Short-term upside momentum remains positive as the hourly RSI oscillator has yet to hit an extreme overbought level of 85% and no clear bearish divergence signal has been formed. Watch the 1.3250 key short-term pivotal support for a potential extension of the short-term impulsive up move sequence towards the next resistance at 1.3320 and a break above it opens up scope for 1.3375 next.

However, failure to hold above 1.3250 with an hourly close below it ignites a slide towards the 1.3195 key medium-term pivotal support.

USD/JPY – Overextended up move, risk of a minor-pullback looms

The recent 4-week of up move from 5 March 2022 low has started to show signs of exhaustion, the hourly RSI oscillator has flashed a bearish divergence signal at its overbought region which indicates short-term upside momentum has started to ease. If the 122.25 key short-term pivotal resistance is not surpassed to the upside, USD/JPY may see a minor pull-back towards 119.90 within its medium-term & major uptrend phases that are still intact.

On the other hand, a clearance with an hourly close above 122.25 invalidates the bearish tone for a further acceleration towards the next resistance at 123.70.

AUD/USD – Continues to evolve within a short-term ascending channel

The AUD/USD has continued to print a series of “higher highs and higher lows” since 15 Mar 2022 low. Watch the 0.7415 key short-term pivotal support to maintain short-term upside momentum towards the 0.7530/7560 resistance zone.

On the flipside, an hourly close below 0.7415 negates the bullish tone for a drop towards the next support at 0.7365 (also the median line of the medium-term ascending channel in place since 28 January 2022 low).

Time stamped: 23 Mar 2022 at 11.00am SGT

Source: TradingView



Disclaimer: CMC Markets is an order execution-only service. The material (whether or not it states any opinions) is for general information purposes only, and does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment or other advice on which reliance should be placed. No opinion given in the material constitutes a recommendation by CMC Markets or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although we are not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, we do not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination.