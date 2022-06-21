X

Select the account you'd like to open

FX analysis

Short-term FX Technical Strategy (21 June 2022)

foreign exchange

Written by

Kelvin Wong, CFTe

Market Analyst

20 Jun 2022, 22:05

EUR/USD – Further extension of corrective bounce, watch 1.0450 key support

(click to enlarge chart)

In our prior report dated on 15 Jun 2022, EUR/USD has managed to stage the expected bounce at the 1.0400 key short-term pivotal support and hit the 1.0590 resistance.

The price actions have EUR/USD has retreated right at the 1.0590 level (printed an intraday high of 1.0600 on 17 June) but technical elements are still positive. Maintain bullish bias with 1.0450 now as the tightened key short-term pivotal support for a potential extension corrective rebound towards the next resistance at 1.0645 with a maximum limit set at 1.0685.

However, a break with an hourly close below 1.0450 invalidates the bounce scenario for a drop to retest 1.0400 and 1.0370/1.0350 (13 May 2022 swing low area).

GBP/USD – Watch the 1.2185 key support now for further potential bounce

(click to enlarge chart)

GBP/USD has staged the expected short-term bounce right above the 1.1900/1860 key short-term pivotal support and hit the 1.2220 resistance as per highlighted in our previous report dated on 15 June 2022.

Technical elements remain positive; maintain bullish bias above 1.2185 tightened key short-term pivotal support for a further potential extension of the corrective rebound towards the next resistance at 1.2460.

On the other hand, a break with an hourly close below 1.2185 invalidates the bonce scenario for a drop to retest the 15 June 2022 swing low area of 1.1935.

USD/JPY – Mix elements post BOJ, prefer to turn neutral

(click to enlarge chart)

USD/JPY has pierced above 133.70/60 post BOJ’s monetary policy decision outcome on last Friday, 17 June where it maintained its ultra-easy monetary policy but made a “special mention” on the recent steep movements seen in the USD/JPY.

Prefer to turn neutral between 135.70 and 133.60; a clearance with an hourly close above 135.70 may see a further impulsive up move sequence towards 137.20/50 next. On the flipside, a break with an hourly close below 133.60 revives the medium-term corrective pull-back scenario towards 131.25/130.95 in the first step.

AUD/USD – Further corrective rebound cannot be ruled out, watch 0.6900 key support

(click to enlarge chart)

The bears of AUD/USD have managed to find a “floor” right above the 0.6830 key short-term pivotal support as per highlighted in our previous report dated on 15 June 2022. It rallied and hit the 0.7035 (printed an intraday high of 0.7069 on 17 June) before it staged a retreat of 168 pips.

Maintain bullish bias above a tightened key short-term pivotal support now at 0.6900 for a further potential extension of the corrective rebound to retest 0.7065 before the next resistance at 0.7115/7125.

However, a break with an hourly close below 0.6900 invalidates the bounce scenario for a drop back towards 0.6850/6830 (13 May 2022 swing low).

Time stamped: 21 June 2022 at 9.45am SGT

Source: CMC Markets

 


Disclaimer: CMC Markets is an order execution-only service. The material (whether or not it states any opinions) is for general information purposes only, and does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment or other advice on which reliance should be placed. No opinion given in the material constitutes a recommendation by CMC Markets or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although we are not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, we do not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination.

Latest from CMC

News

Risk assets rebound to start the week, RBA meeting minutes in focus

Mining stocks plunge in ASX, Chinese shares outperform, oil steadies, equity futures up, crypto flat

20 Jun 2022
News

FTSE 100 reverses Friday losses, as financials and energy rebound
News

Recession concerns set to weigh on European open
News

APAC Week Ahead: Peaking of hawkishness?
Sign up for market update emails

Related articles

Weekly outlook

The Week Ahead: UK inflation; US banks’ stress test; ABF, Carnival results

Read our preview of key economic and company events in the week commencing 20 June 2022, and view our corporate earnings schedule.

17 Jun 2022
Technical analysis

Strong dollar weighs on US stock markets: Relative Rotation Graphs

RRG Research's Julius De Kempenaer analyses the performance of global stock markets and the impact of a strong US dollar.

17 Jun 2022
FX analysis

Short-term technical analysis update on USD/JPY ahead of BOJ

Watch the 133.70 key short-term resistance of USD/JPY as BOJ looms

17 Jun 2022
Analysis

Mish's midweek update: Inflation remains a major threat

Mish Schneider explores why US inflation is on the rise, and offers key levels for a range of exchange-traded funds.

15 Jun 2022