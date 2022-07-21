Short-term FX Technical Strategy (21 Jul 2022)

EUR/USD – 1.0270 hit, maintain bullish bias with tightened key support now at 1.0100

EUR/USD rallied as expected and hit the 1.0270 resistance/target (printed an intraday high of 1.0273 on 20 July) as per highlighted in our prior report on 19 July.

Elements remain positive and maintain bullish bias with a tightened key short-term pivotal support now at 1.0100 for a further potential push-up within its corrective rebound phase towards the next resistance at 1.0350/1.0400.

However, a break with an hourly close below 1.0100 sees a drop to retest the key medium-term support zone of 1.0000/0.9950.

GBP/USD – Maintain bullish bias with 1.1870 remains as key support

GBP/USD has staged the expected push-up to retest its intermediate resistance at 1.2040 before it traded sideways in yesterday’s (20 July) session.

No change, maintain a bullish bias for another leg of potential corrective rebound towards the next resistance at 1.2095 and a break above it opens up scope for 1.2170 next.

On the other hand, a break with an hourly close below 1.1870 negates the bullish tone for a slide to retest the 14 July 2022 swing low of 1.1760, and below it sees a further drop towards 1.1680/1650 next.

USD/JPY – Pull-back support/target at 137.10 almost met, flip back to a bullish bias

In our prior report dated 19 July, we highlighted the risk of a minor pull-back for USD/JPY and its price actions have staged to expected drop and almost hit the 137.10 support/target (printed an intraday low of 137.38).

Elements have now turned positive, hence the odds to see a continuation of the minor pull-back scenario has reduced at this juncture. Flip back to a bullish bias above 137.10 key short-term pivotal support and a break above 138.70 reinforces another potential impulsive up move sequence towards the next resistance at 140.10.

On the other hand, a break with an hourly close below 137.10 negates the bullish tone for an extension of the pull-back towards the next support zone of 136.35/135.95.

AUD/USD – Mixed elements; sideways between 0.6935 & 0.6860

AUD/USD has staged the expected rally and hit the 0.6915 resistance/target (printed an intraday high of 0.6930 on 20 July) as per highlighted in our prior report dated 19 July.

Prefer to turn neutral now due to mixed elements. Only a clearance with an hourly close above 0.6935 resumes the corrective rebound towards 0.7000.

On the flip side, a break with an hourly close below 0.6860 sees a pull-back towards 0.6900/6780 where another leg of corrective rebound may materialize next.

Time-stamped: 21 July 2022 at 10.30 am SGT

Source: CMC Markets



Disclaimer: CMC Markets is an order execution-only service. The material (whether or not it states any opinions) is for general information purposes only, and does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment or other advice on which reliance should be placed. No opinion given in the material constitutes a recommendation by CMC Markets or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although we are not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, we do not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination.