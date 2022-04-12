Short-term FX Technical Strategy (12 Apr 2022)

EUR/USD – 1.0850 hit, potential pause in bearish trend

The EUR/USD has staged the expected drop as per highlighted in our previous report on 7 April and hit the first support at 1.0850 (printed a low of 1.0835 on 8 April.

Short-term elements have indicated that the pair may shape a minor mean reversion rebound with a bullish divergence signal flashed out on the hourly RSI oscillator at its oversold region. If the 1.0835 key short-term pivotal support holds, it may see a bounce towards the near-term resistance at 1.0950 and a break above it is likely to extend to 1.1000 next before potential bearish pressure reasserts.

However, an hourly close below 1.0835 invalidates the minor mean reversion rebound for a continuation of the impulsive down move sequence towards the next support at 1.0800/1.0770.

GBP/USD – 1.3000 hit but no clear signs of short-term recovery

The GBP/USD has staged the expected drop as per highlighted in our previous report on 7 April and hit the 1.3000 support (printed a low of 1.2980 on 8 April). Maintain bearish bias with a tightened key short-term pivotal resistance at 1.3060 for another potential downleg towards the next supports at 1.2975 and 1.2930/2910.

On the other hand, a clearance with an hourly close above 1.3060 sees a squeeze up to retest the 1.3110 descending channel resistance in place since 23 March 2022 swing high.

USD/JPY – 125.80 major resistance met, at risk of minor mean reversion decline

The USD/JPY has skyrocketed as expected and hit the 125.80 major resistance as per highlighted in our previous report on 7 April (printed a high of 125.77 on 11 April). Elements are now advocating for a short-term mean reversion decline towards the intermediate supports at 124.70 and 124.15.

On the other hand, a 4-hour close above 125.80 invalidates the minor mean reversion decline scenario for a continuation of the impulsive up move sequence towards the next resistances at 126.90 and 127.90.

AUD/USD – Broke below 0.7470, further potential down move

The AUD/USD has broken below the 0.7470 lower limit of the neutrality range as per highlighted in our previous report on 7 April. Flip to bearish bias below 0.7470 key short-term pivotal resistance for a further potential drop towards the next support at 0.7365/50 (also the former descending trendline resistance from 25 February 2021 high).

On the flipside, an hourly close above 0.7470 negates the bearish tone for a squeeze up to retest 0.7560 resistance.

Time stamped: 12 Apr 2022 at 7.30am SGT

Source: TradingView



Disclaimer: CMC Markets is an order execution-only service. The material (whether or not it states any opinions) is for general information purposes only, and does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment or other advice on which reliance should be placed. No opinion given in the material constitutes a recommendation by CMC Markets or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although we are not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, we do not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination.