Stalemate on the passage of the additional US fiscal stimulus package stole the punchbowl from the earlier jubilant risk on behaviour seen during yesterday’s Asian session triggered by positive economic data from China (Q3 GDP, Retail Sales & Industrial Production) and the regulatory approval being granted for Alibaba’s Ant Group’s mega IPO listing in Hong Kong.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 declined by -1.5% and – 1.8% respectively, the steepest slide seen in the past two weeks. Selling can be seen across the board with the worst sector performers in Energy (-2.1%), Communication Services and Information Technology (-1.9%) while the defensive Utilities outperformed (-0.9%). Negotiations continued between the various stakeholders on the second US fiscal stimulus package with a Tuesday deadline imposed by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi without any breakthrough so far. On the other hand, we did have a positive news flow on coronavirus vaccine developments; leading AstraZeneca’s vaccine candidate could be available soon after Christmas.

From a technical analysis perspective, the short-term uptrend in place since 24 September 2020 low remains intact for the US stock indices futures; S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 with key supports holding at 3390 and 11590/85 respectively.

Over to the foreign exchange market, the US dollar ended yesterday’s US session on a weaker footing against the major currencies, the US Dollar Index decline by -0.3% but still remained above the 12 Oct 2020 swing low of 93.01. Also, Brexit deal optimism news flow where EU Brexit chief negotiator Michel Barnier commented that the EU remained “available to intensify negotiations in London” had failed to trigger a rally in the GBP/USD above the 1.3020 key short-term resistance and downside pressure set in for the pair to erased its earlier gains and ended the US session at 1.2940.

Officials from OPEC+ had painted a precarious outlook on oil demand due to rising pandemic infections across the globe and dropped hints about a potential change of policy next month. The coalition is set to add almost 2 million barrels a day from January 2021. WTI crude oil futures continued to trade sideways below a key short-term resistance at 41.72.

Events To Watch

Netflix Q3 earnings after the close; revenue growth is expected to be at 22% from a similar period last year to nearly US$6.4 billion after a 25% growth rate seen in the June quarter. Consensus estimate for earnings per share is expected to be US$2.13. Another focus will be its guidance on its outlook and titles release schedules for late 2020 and early 2021.

US Housing Starts for September; consensus estimate is at 1.457 million above 1.416 million recorded in August and its 3-month average.

Chart of the day – Potential bullish reversal on US NDAQ 100 (Cash)

Source: CMC Markets platform



