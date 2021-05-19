Rest of the world ex US stocks outperformance reinforced by a weaker USD

A second consecutive day of profit-taking and consolidation for US stocks since the start of the week. All major US benchmark stock indices ended yesterday session in the red; the S&P 500 was downed by -0.85% to 4,127 with almost a similar decline of -0.72% seen in the Nasdaq 100 to close at 13,217 which has also failed to close above its 50-day moving average (13,433) since 11 May.

Prior sessions cyclical heavy weighted outperformer, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was not spared as well with a loss of -0.78% to 34,060 but still managed to trade above its 50-day moving average (33,544) since 2 February. Small-caps Russell 2000 also ended with a loss of -0.73% to 2,210 and it has been evolving in a 3-month sideway range configuration, its longest streak of trendless movement since the start of its major uptrend phase from 18 March 2020 low.

Lacklustre performances were also seen in the S&P sectors; only two out of the 11 sectors recorded marginal gains; Real Estate +0.17% and Health Care +0.05% with underperformers seen in cyclicals/value; Energy -2.63%, Industrials -1.47% and Financials -1.35%. On the positive side, readings from market breadth indicators were not so bad; the ratio of advancing versus declining stocks listed on the NYSE stood at 0.86 while the number of advancing stocks listed on Nasdaq were almost on par with declining stocks. There were two possible negative narratives that triggered yesterday broad-based weakness in US stocks; April housing starts in US fell -9.5% month-on-month from +19.8% in the previous month. Secondly, Iran may start to increase its oil production as reported by several media reports that led to a decline of -1.1% in WTI crude futures to close yesterday’s US session at US$65.51 per barrel after a test on the US$66.60 major resistance in place since April 2019 that saw a negative feedback spiralled into energy related stocks.

Despite the overnight weakness seen in US stocks, there was a sparkle of light seen in international stocks (rest of the world ex US) from the performances of their respective exchange traded funds (ETFs) listed on the US stock exchanges. iShares China Large-Cap (FXI) +0.81%, KraneShares CSI China Internet (KWEB), a proxy of China big tech +1.56%, iShares Asia Ex Japan (AAXJ) +1.38%, iShares Emerging Markets (EEM) +1.34% and iShares Core MSCI Europe (IEUR) +0.12%. Their respective outperformance against the US benchmark stock indices can be explained by the on-going US dollar weakness in place since the start of Q2, the US Dollar Index, a measurement of USD against a basket of major currencies declined by -0.4% overnight to 89.78, its lowest level since 13 January and it has recorded an accumulated decline of -3.91% from its 31 March high of 93.43. Technically speaking, medium-term downside momentum has been building-up that may see an impulsive down move sequence for the US Dollar Index which translates to further USD weakness in the coming months that can imply a potential outperformance rest of the world ex US stocks theme play.

Also in Asia, do watch the 6.40 major support of the USD/CNH (offshore Yuan) in place since Jan 2014 and a break with a weekly close below 6.40 may reinforce the positive feedback loop into Asia Ex Japan and emerging markets stocks in general.



