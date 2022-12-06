X

Select the account you'd like to open

News

Rebound in yields set to weigh on European open

Written by

Michael Hewson

CHIEF MARKET ANALYST

06 Dec 2022, 01:35

In what appears to have been a bit of a delayed reaction to Friday’s payrolls report, stock markets slipped back, while the US dollar and yields jumped higher, helped on their way by a strong ISM services report for November.

Friday’s stronger than expected wages numbers have thrown an unexpected curve ball into the markets thinking about the peak inflation narrative, raising the prospect that this month’s 50bps rate rise which is expected next week, could well be followed by similar hikes in the early part of next year.

This uncertainty over the size of future hikes has been amplified by a strong US ISM services report for November which saw a rise to 56.5, while prices paid only slowed to 70, from 70.7, complicating the backdrop of an easing inflation story.

The greenback pulled back from intraday lows in the wake of the higher yields seen yesterday, with the Japanese yen the biggest decliner in a sign that this bout of US dollar weakness may have come to an end. The pound also came under pressure after failing to consolidate a move above the 1.2300 level against the US dollar. On a more positive note BRC retail sales did pick up in November, rising 4.1%, boosted by the change to colder and wetter weather from October, with a pickup in cold weather clothing.

Commodity prices also retreated sharply, with oil prices also sliding back, despite spending most of the day in the black, losing ground to a stronger US dollar and the shifting sands of sentiment over the interest outlook as we investors shift their focus towards the path of interest rates into 2023.  

Gold prices also came under pressure on the back of the rebound seen in US yields, retreating sharply from the $1,800 level, and back below the 200-day SMA.

In contrast to the concerns about US rates, the Reserve Bank of Australia in November unexpectedly hiked rates by a less than expected 25bps, amidst concern about the effects recent rate hikes were having on the Australian economy and ergo the housing market. At the time Governor Philip Lowe said that the RBA wanted to slow the pace in order to better judge the lag effects of previous hikes which could take time to trickle down.

This morning the central bank hiked rates by another 25bps in a move that points to the delicate balancing act some countries are facing in managing inflation lower against the backdrop of higher rates putting pressure on highly leveraged borrowers and elevated house prices. Forward guidance was left unchanged, with the bank warning that rates were still likely to increase in the coming months.

Against that backdrop and weakness in Asia markets, European stocks look set to open marginally lower.  

EUR/USD – fell short of the 1.0600 area, slipping back a touch but while above the 1.0400 area the bias remains towards the upside. Still above the 200-day SMA but could slip back towards the 1.0340 area.

GBP/USD – failed to sustain a move above the 1.2300 area, slipping back from 5-month highs at 1.2345. Remains a big obstacle to a move towards 1.2760. We could slip back towards the 1.1985 area on a move below the 200-day SMA.  

EUR/GBP – continues to find support just above the 200-day SMA and the 0.8540 area. Short squeeze could see a move back to the 0.8675 area. Below 0.8530 targets 0.8480.

USD/JPY – feels like we may have seen a short-term base after rebounding from below the 200-day SMA at 134.40 with a bullish daily candle. A push back above the 137.50 area could see a return to the 140.00 area.


Disclaimer: CMC Markets is an order execution-only service. The material (whether or not it states any opinions) is for general information purposes only, and does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment or other advice on which reliance should be placed. No opinion given in the material constitutes a recommendation by CMC Markets or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although we are not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, we do not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination.

Latest from CMC

Top movers

一周展望：美联储11月货币政策纪要又会如何扰动市场

市场近期对美联储发出放慢未来加息步伐的信号反映积极。不过，鲍威尔在新闻发布会上驳斥了美联储倾向于鸽派转向的观点。虽然他承认，加息幅度可能会放缓，但他也坚称，要让通胀回落到美联储2%的目标水平，利率可能需要远高于市场已经消化的4.5%的终端利率水平。最新的会议纪要可能揭示出，美联储在多大程度上开始担心货币政策的“滞后”及其对经济的影响，而这也可能会决定本周美股的走势，对经济的担忧或冲淡放缓加息对市场的积极影响。

21 Nov 2022
Market update

A jump in rates send jitters to stocks, the RBA rate decision on watch
Newsletter

Need 4 Speed Read - ASX Report - 06/12/22
News

Mixed start to the week as investors mull US data and China reopening
Sign up for market update emails

Related articles

Top movers

一周展望：美联储11月货币政策纪要又会如何扰动市场

市场近期对美联储发出放慢未来加息步伐的信号反映积极。不过，鲍威尔在新闻发布会上驳斥了美联储倾向于鸽派转向的观点。虽然他承认，加息幅度可能会放缓，但他也坚称，要让通胀回落到美联储2%的目标水平，利率可能需要远高于市场已经消化的4.5%的终端利率水平。最新的会议纪要可能揭示出，美联储在多大程度上开始担心货币政策的“滞后”及其对经济的影响，而这也可能会决定本周美股的走势，对经济的担忧或冲淡放缓加息对市场的积极影响。

21 Nov 2022
Market update

A jump in rates send jitters to stocks, the RBA rate decision on watch

Wall Street’s rebound lost steam as strong economic data dashes hopes for a dovish Fed, sending bond yields higher

05 Dec 2022
Newsletter

Need 4 Speed Read - ASX Report - 06/12/22

Check out the daily edition of our pre-market ASX report covering the past, present and future of Aussie macro outlook and equities.

05 Dec 2022
News

Mixed start to the week as investors mull US data and China reopening

It’s been a mixed start to the week as investors look towards the recent change of emphasis on a reopening of China’s economy away from its zero-Covid approach.

05 Dec 2022