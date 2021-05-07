Not a bed of roses for growth stocks

Cyclicals/value stocks have continued to outperform the broader market riding on the tailwinds of surging commodities prices from base metals, energy and agriculture products that led the Dow Jones Industrial Average to surge by +0.93% to notch another fresh record high closing level at 34,548.

The rally in cyclical stocks have also managed to spread to the big tech spectrum where the Nasdaq 100 managed to reverse up from its initial intraday loss of -0.7% to close with a gain of +0.82% to 13,613. A similar gain of +0.82% for the S&P 500 as well to close at 4,201, only a whisker of 0.4% away from its current all-time high of 4,218 printed on 29 April while the small-cap Russell 2000 was unchanged at 2,241.

Based on the performance of the 11 S&P sectors; the leaders were Financials (+1.43%), Consumer Staples (+ 1.33%) and Communication Services (+1.10%). Even though the Information Technology sector rallied by +1.01% but it was only supported a few large market capitalised names such as Apple (+1.28%) and Microsoft (+1.32%) but not a wider spectrum of growth stocks. Firstly, market breadth in the NASDAQ exchange indicated declining stocks outpaced advancing stocks by a ratio of around 1.4. Secondly, disruptive/innovation and ESG (solar energy, electric vehicle) oriented stocks continued to face downside pressure; ARK Innovation ETF plummeted by -2.88% to a 6-week low, Invesco Solar Energy ETF tumbled by -2.32% to a 6-month low followed by Tesla Inc. that ended yesterday session with a loss of -1.10%, its fourth consecutive day of losing streak.

Overall, given that the medium-term and major uptrend phases of commodities are likely to persist for now, even the worst performing precious metals within the commodities space have started to show their bullish horns. Gold futures has staged a rally of +8.2% from its recent March low to close yesterday’s US session at US$1,815 per ounce, a 2-month high. Hence, technology/growth stocks that tend to thrive during a deflationary environment may continue to underperform in the medium-term as an inflationary shock starts to trickle down into the real economy.

Chart of the day – The sinking Ark

Major uptrend of Ark Innovation ETF (ARKK) has been damaged, a potential multi-month corrective down move may be in progress reinforced by a break below its 200-day moving average.

source: CMC Markets



