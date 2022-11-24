X

Select the account you'd like to open

Newsletter

Need 4 Speed Read - ASX Report - 25/11/22

ASX trading

Written by

Azeem Sheriff

Senior Market Analyst

24 Nov 2022, 16:00

G'day folks and welcome to another trading day with your friendly, neighbourhood CMC Market Analyst! 

For real-time up-to-date data/news/research/ideas/strategies, check out our insights panel on the CMC Markets Invest platform and follow us on Twitter: 

Azeem Sheriff -  
Tina Teng -
CMC Markets ANZ - 
CMC Markets Singapore -
CMC Markets Canada - 

Trading Idea of the Day
 

ASX:EVN- Evolution Mining Ltd

  • Key levels on the chart - consider taking trades from key support/resistance zones.
  • UBS updates its near-term gold price forecast with a more bullish view
  • The Fed is forecast to cut interest rates from 5.0% to 3.25% from mid-2023
  • Key gold picks include Northern Star, SSR Mining, Gold Road Resources, De Grey & Evolution Mining.
  • "Investors have had mixed feelings towards gold in 2022, in part due to the crosscurrents of rising real rates and a strong dollar (bearish gold) versus high inflation and elevated macro uncertainty (bullish gold)," UBS analysts said in a note last Friday.

ASX & Economic Key Events


ASX Key Events Calendar (TODAY)

Economic Key Events (TODAY)

Economic Key Events (YESTERDAY)

OPTO For Investors Research


Article of the Day: Will Warren Buffett’s stake in TSMC send its share price soaring?

Podcast of the Day: BlackRock’s Carolyn Weinberg on the democratising power of ETFs
 

APAC Daily Report



 

Market Snapshot & Highlights as of 8:00am AEDT


EXPECTATIONS: Energy LOWER (lower oil prices) & Materials SLIGHTLY HIGHER on mixed commodity prices.

Global Markets Headlines
 

(All news & data sourced from AFR / The Australian / Bloomberg / Reuters / CNBC / Wall Street Journal / Morningstar / OPTO / Trading Economics)


Disclaimer: CMC Markets is an order execution-only service. The material (whether or not it states any opinions) is for general information purposes only, and does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment or other advice on which reliance should be placed. No opinion given in the material constitutes a recommendation by CMC Markets or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although we are not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, we do not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination.

Latest from CMC

Top movers

一周展望：美联储11月货币政策纪要又会如何扰动市场

市场近期对美联储发出放慢未来加息步伐的信号反映积极。不过，鲍威尔在新闻发布会上驳斥了美联储倾向于鸽派转向的观点。虽然他承认，加息幅度可能会放缓，但他也坚称，要让通胀回落到美联储2%的目标水平，利率可能需要远高于市场已经消化的4.5%的终端利率水平。最新的会议纪要可能揭示出，美联储在多大程度上开始担心货币政策的“滞后”及其对经济的影响，而这也可能会决定本周美股的走势，对经济的担忧或冲淡放缓加息对市场的积极影响。

21 Nov 2022
Market update

Falling rates buoy stock markets, weakened USD lifts Asian currencies
Market update

Gold could trace a volatile path in coming months
News

Weak US dollar helps to lift European markets to 5-month highs
Sign up for market update emails

Related articles

Top movers

一周展望：美联储11月货币政策纪要又会如何扰动市场

市场近期对美联储发出放慢未来加息步伐的信号反映积极。不过，鲍威尔在新闻发布会上驳斥了美联储倾向于鸽派转向的观点。虽然他承认，加息幅度可能会放缓，但他也坚称，要让通胀回落到美联储2%的目标水平，利率可能需要远高于市场已经消化的4.5%的终端利率水平。最新的会议纪要可能揭示出，美联储在多大程度上开始担心货币政策的“滞后”及其对经济的影响，而这也可能会决定本周美股的走势，对经济的担忧或冲淡放缓加息对市场的积极影响。

21 Nov 2022
Market update

Falling rates buoy stock markets, weakened USD lifts Asian currencies

Following the Fed-induced rally on Wall Street, both European and Asian markets finished higher

24 Nov 2022
Market update

Gold could trace a volatile path in coming months

Gold prices may fluctuate in the remainder of 2022 and the first few months of 2023, say analysts at Trading on the Mark.

24 Nov 2022
News

Weak US dollar helps to lift European markets to 5-month highs

We look set for another positive session for markets in Europe today with the DAX making another 5-month high on the back of last night's Fed minutes,

24 Nov 2022