X

Select the account you'd like to open

Newsletter

Need 4 Speed Read - ASX Report - 22/11/22

ASX trading

Written by

Azeem Sheriff

Senior Market Analyst

21 Nov 2022, 16:00

G'day folks and welcome to another trading day with your friendly, neighbourhood CMC Market Analyst! 

For real-time up-to-date data/news/research/ideas/strategies, check out our insights panel on the CMC Markets Invest platform and follow us on Twitter: 

Azeem Sheriff -  
Tina Teng -
CMC Markets ANZ - 
CMC Markets Singapore -
CMC Markets Canada - 

Trading Idea of the Day
 

ASX:FLT - Flight Centre Travel Group Ltd - BULLISH BIAS (long term) - BULLISH BIAS (short term)

  • Key levels on the chart - consider taking trades from key support/resistance zones.
  • Price is significantly undervalued and at a key support, a level not seen since the beginning of COVID.
  • The reopening and pent-up travel demand narrative is only gathering momentum, with FLT expecting a gradual recovery in FY23 followed by a 'larger scale recovery during FY24' as the world opens up even more.
  • Flight Centre's corporate travel segment has returned to pre-covid form based on their latest updates, contributing $58m to their underlying earnings. The company said corporate transaction levels are also back at pre-covid levels, with revenue at approximately 95% which is a positive sign for FY23 and shareholder expectations.
  • Leisure bookings remain subdued, impacted by the 'lack of competition and spare capacity. The leisure segment lags as outbound travel remains impacted by a lack of competition and capacity, leading to a lack of bookings available and abnormal prices.
  • Management expects revenue margins to remain below pre-covid levels over the forecast period but partially offset by cost margin improvements.

ASX & Economic Key Events


ASX Key Events Calendar (TODAY)

Economic Key Events (TODAY)

Economic Key Events (YESTERDAY)

OPTO For Investors Research


Article of the Day: Berkshire, Bridgewater and Tiger expand positions in chip stocks 

Podcast of the Day: BlackRock’s Carolyn Weinberg on the democratising power of ETFs
 

APAC Daily Report



 

Market Snapshot & Highlights as of 8:00am AEDT


EXPECTATIONS: Energy LOWER (lower oil prices) & Materials LOWER on overall lower commodity metal prices.

Global Markets Headlines
 

(All news & data sourced from AFR / The Australian / Bloomberg / Reuters / CNBC / Wall Street Journal / Morningstar / OPTO / Trading Economics)


Disclaimer: CMC Markets is an order execution-only service. The material (whether or not it states any opinions) is for general information purposes only, and does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment or other advice on which reliance should be placed. No opinion given in the material constitutes a recommendation by CMC Markets or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although we are not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, we do not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination.

Latest from CMC

Top movers

一周展望：美联储11月货币政策纪要又会如何扰动市场

市场近期对美联储发出放慢未来加息步伐的信号反映积极。不过，鲍威尔在新闻发布会上驳斥了美联储倾向于鸽派转向的观点。虽然他承认，加息幅度可能会放缓，但他也坚称，要让通胀回落到美联储2%的目标水平，利率可能需要远高于市场已经消化的4.5%的终端利率水平。最新的会议纪要可能揭示出，美联储在多大程度上开始担心货币政策的“滞后”及其对经济的影响，而这也可能会决定本周美股的走势，对经济的担忧或冲淡放缓加息对市场的积极影响。

21 Nov 2022
News

China’s Covid death weighs on stocks ahead of the FOMC meeting minutes release
Market update

Fed minutes may strengthen dollar, weaken risk assets
News

Crude oil slide weighs on the FTSE100
Sign up for market update emails

Related articles

Top movers

一周展望：美联储11月货币政策纪要又会如何扰动市场

市场近期对美联储发出放慢未来加息步伐的信号反映积极。不过，鲍威尔在新闻发布会上驳斥了美联储倾向于鸽派转向的观点。虽然他承认，加息幅度可能会放缓，但他也坚称，要让通胀回落到美联储2%的目标水平，利率可能需要远高于市场已经消化的4.5%的终端利率水平。最新的会议纪要可能揭示出，美联储在多大程度上开始担心货币政策的“滞后”及其对经济的影响，而这也可能会决定本周美股的走势，对经济的担忧或冲淡放缓加息对市场的积极影响。

21 Nov 2022
News

China’s Covid death weighs on stocks ahead of the FOMC meeting minutes release

Wall Street was under pressure after China reported the first Covid death, sparking concerns about the country to return strict Covid curb polices

21 Nov 2022
Market update

Fed minutes may strengthen dollar, weaken risk assets

Mott Capital Management's Michael Kramer explores the possible impact of the minutes from the Federal Reserve's November meeting, which are set to be released on Wednesday.

21 Nov 2022
News

Crude oil slide weighs on the FTSE100

It’s been a lacklustre start to the week, for markets in Europe, after an Asia session which was dominated by concern that Chinese authorities will have to implement further lockdowns

21 Nov 2022