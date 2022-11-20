G'day folks and welcome to another trading day with your friendly, neighbourhood CMC Market Analyst!



For real-time up-to-date data/news/research/ideas/strategies, check out our insights panel on the CMC Markets Invest platform and follow us on Twitter:



Azeem Sheriff -

Tina Teng -

CMC Markets ANZ -

CMC Markets Singapore -

CMC Markets Canada -

Trading Idea of the Day



NASDAQ:BIDU - Baidu Inc - BULLISH BIAS (long term) - BULLISH BIAS (short term)

Key levels on the chart - consider taking trades from key support/resistance zones.

Price is significantly undervalued and at a key support, a level not seen since the beginning of COVID.

There are some notable similarities between Baidu and Alphabet (Google's parent). Both started their operations as search engines but have since exponentially grown and expanded their revenue streams, expanding into mapping, AI and cloud services which present major opportunities for growth.

Baidu Core which is the operating wing of Baidu and encompasses its cloud services, AI, mobile ecosystem and intelligent driving initiatives - struggled to maintain the necessary growth rate to keep the share price stable. While the impacts of the recent COVID lockdowns in China are now being felt in the financial statements.

China’s State Administration of Market Regulation (CSAMR) hasn’t supported Baidu much, having launched anti-monopoly, data security and other crackdowns on tech companies since late 2020 post the COVID period. Baidu joins the list of tech giants who’ve been whacked with penalties for monopolistic business practices over fears these companies have too much control over their industries, which appears to be a recurring theme.

Although it hasn't been all that bad for Baidu as it still remains a fan favourite amongst major asset managers PRIMECAP Management, Alkeon Capital, Wellington Management, Arrowstreet Capital, Morgan Stanley have all maintained their valuations in Baidu, further adding to their already sizable holdings in their portfolios.

As China emerges from its economic slowdowns, we could potentially start to see a pivot in the share price as some investors could be taking early bets on the success of Baidu’s driverless robo-taxi service, Apollo GO, which plans to operate in 65 Chinese cities by 2025.

ASX & Economic Key Events



ASX Key Events Calendar (TODAY)



Economic Key Events (TODAY)



Economic Key Events (YESTERDAY)



OPTO For Investors Research



Article of the Day: Honeywell shares overtake Intel and Tesla in self-driving race



Podcast of the Day: BlackRock’s Carolyn Weinberg on the democratising power of ETFs



APAC Daily Report







Market Snapshot & Highlights as of 8:00am AEDT



EXPECTATIONS: Energy LOWER (lower oil prices) & Materials LOWER on overall lower commodity metal prices.



Global Markets Headlines



(All news & data sourced from AFR / The Australian / Bloomberg / Reuters / CNBC / Wall Street Journal / Morningstar / OPTO / Trading Economics)



Disclaimer: CMC Markets is an order execution-only service. The material (whether or not it states any opinions) is for general information purposes only, and does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment or other advice on which reliance should be placed. No opinion given in the material constitutes a recommendation by CMC Markets or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although we are not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, we do not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination.