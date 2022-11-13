X

Select the account you'd like to open

Newsletter

Need 4 Speed Read - ASX Report - 14/11/22

ASX trading

Written by

Azeem Sheriff

Senior Market Analyst

13 Nov 2022, 16:00

G'day folks and welcome to another trading day with your friendly, neighbourhood CMC Market Analyst! 

For real-time up-to-date data/news/research/ideas/strategies, check out our insights panel on the CMC Markets Invest platform and follow us on Twitter: 

Azeem Sheriff -  
Tina Teng -
CMC Markets ANZ - 
CMC Markets Singapore -
CMC Markets Canada - 

Trading Idea of the Day
 

NASDAQ:ATVI - Activision Blizzard Inc - BULLISH BIAS

  • Key levels on the chart - consider taking trades from key support/resistance zones.

  • Microsoft's proposed buyout presents the potential for shareholders to realise its value.

  • Amid management scandals, Microsoft has made an offer to buy ATVI for US$95 per share.

  • Activision first appeared in the Berkshire portfolio after it was purchased by one (or both) of their smaller money managers – Todd Combs & Ted Weschler.
  • Berkshire’s bet on Activision is a return to the old days of “workouts” for Buffett – a simple bet on Microsoft’s deal being approved, and shareholders capturing the spread between the current market price and Microsoft’s offer of $95/share.
  • I suspect Buffett (with help from his other managers) wouldn’t mind owning the underlying business should the deal fall over too, as it has a strong track record of earnings growth.

ASX & Economic Key Events


ASX Key Events Calendar (TODAY)

Economic Key Events (TODAY)
N/A

Economic Key Events (YESTERDAY)

OPTO For Investors Research


Article of the Day: Lucid, NIO and Rivian report Q3 losses but order book strong

Podcast of the Day: Investment educator Brian Feroldi’s three principles for long-term investing
 

APAC Daily Report



 

Market Snapshot & Highlights as of 8:00am AEDT


EXPECTATIONS: Energy HIGHER (higher oil prices) & Materials HIGHER on overall higher commodity prices.

Global Markets Headlines
 

(All news & data sourced from AFR / The Australian / Bloomberg / Reuters / CNBC / Wall Street Journal / Morningstar / OPTO / Trading Economics)


Disclaimer: CMC Markets is an order execution-only service. The material (whether or not it states any opinions) is for general information purposes only, and does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment or other advice on which reliance should be placed. No opinion given in the material constitutes a recommendation by CMC Markets or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although we are not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, we do not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination.

Latest from CMC

Top movers

一周展望：英国10月CPI，美国10月零售销售，中国10月社会零售，澳大利亚10月失业率

英国10月CPI同比预期将进一步上涨至10.5%；中国10月社会零售预期下降至0.7%，前值为2.5%；美国10月零售环比预期为0.9%，前值为0%。欧元区第三季度GDP同比预期为2.1%，与前值持平。澳大利亚10月季调后失业率预期维持在3.5%，这将是连续三个月保持在该水平

13 Nov 2022
Technical analysis

Activision Blizzard - Chart Analysis - Week Ahead 14 November 2022
News

APAC Week Ahead: Will the rebound endure?
News

European markets finish the week on the up, but FTSE lags
Sign up for market update emails

Related articles

Top movers

一周展望：英国10月CPI，美国10月零售销售，中国10月社会零售，澳大利亚10月失业率

英国10月CPI同比预期将进一步上涨至10.5%；中国10月社会零售预期下降至0.7%，前值为2.5%；美国10月零售环比预期为0.9%，前值为0%。欧元区第三季度GDP同比预期为2.1%，与前值持平。澳大利亚10月季调后失业率预期维持在3.5%，这将是连续三个月保持在该水平

13 Nov 2022
News

APAC Week Ahead: Will the rebound endure?

AU employment, RBA meeting minutes, Chinese & US retail sales, UK & EU CPI, Nvidia earnings

12 Nov 2022
News

European markets finish the week on the up, but FTSE lags

European markets got off to a strong start today, building on yesterday’s US CPI inspired gains, after China announced it was relaxing some of its Covid quarantine restrictions

11 Nov 2022
Weekly outlook

The Week Ahead: UK inflation, mini-budget; Vodafone, Nvidia results

Read our preview of upcoming macroeconomic and company events, including UK CPI inflation, the mini-budget, and earnings updates from Vodafone, Nvidia and more.

11 Nov 2022