Need 4 Speed Read - ASX Report - 08/12/22

ASX trading

Written by

Azeem Sheriff

Senior Market Analyst

07 Dec 2022, 16:00

G'day folks and welcome to another trading day with your friendly, neighbourhood CMC Market Analyst! 

Trading Idea of the Day
 

NASDAQ:TSM - Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Ltd (BULLISH - long term & BULLISH - short term)

  • Key levels on the chart - consider taking trades from key support/resistance zones. 
  • Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) is set to make history with one of the largest foreign investments in the United States. The company will announce plans on Tuesday to build its second chip plant in Arizona, increasing its investment in the state to $40B.
  • Warren Buffet recently took a major position in TSMC in a bet that the world cannot do without silicon.
  • Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing or TSMC is set to build a wafer fab, deploying 1-nanometer process technology at the Longtan campus of Hsinchu Science Park in Taiwan.

ASX & Economic Key Events


OPTO For Investors Research


Article of the Day: Morgan Stanley sees 48% upside for United Airlines shares

Podcast of the Day: Champel Capital’s Amir Weitmann on investing in deep tech 
 

Market Snapshot & Highlights as of 8:00am AEDT


EXPECTATIONS: Energy LOWER (lower oil prices) & Materials HIGHER on overall base metal prices.

Global Markets Headlines
 

Weekly outlook

The Week Ahead: China trade; US PPI; GameStop results

Read our preview of key economic and corporate events in the week commencing 5 December 2022, and view our company earnings calendar.

02 Dec 2022
Top movers

一周展望：美联储11月货币政策纪要又会如何扰动市场
Updates

US stocks off session lows as bond yields and the USD extends decline
Market update

What might a US dollar bounce mean for commodities?
