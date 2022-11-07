G'day folks and welcome to another trading day with your friendly, neighbourhood CMC Market Analyst!



For real-time up-to-date data/news/research/ideas/strategies, check out our insights panel on the CMC Markets Invest platform and follow us on Twitter:



Azeem Sheriff -

Tina Teng -

CMC Markets ANZ -

CMC Markets Singapore -

CMC Markets Canada -

Trading Idea of the Day



NYSE:PDD - Pinduoduo Inc - BULLISH BIAS

Key levels on the chart - consider taking trades from key support/resistance zones.

The company is pioneering what it calls a feed-based shopping experience where users are presented with a social media-like feed where they can discover products they may not have known they wanted.

However, this should be approached with some caution. As the impacts of the economic slowdown are felt among China’s population, consumer spending won’t be as frivolous. Consumers will no longer be looking for what they may want, as their primary concern will be only what they need.

While COVID-19 lockdowns and tougher economic conditions lead to a shaky start to 2022, the company saw a recovery in consumer sentiment in the second quarter, notably during the 618 shopping festival, a sign that consumer spending can be somewhat resilient even in trying times.

This is optimistic for the time being, but investors should be wary of consumer sentiment deteriorating if the macroeconomic impacts linger for the near future.

ASX & Economic Key Events



ASX Key Events Calendar (TODAY)



Economic Key Events (TODAY)



Economic Key Events (YESTERDAY)



OPTO For Investors Research



Article of the Day: Apple valued more than Amazon, Alphabet and Meta combined



Podcast of the Day: Portfolio manager Michael Kao’s dollar wrecking ball theory

APAC Daily Report





Market Snapshot & Highlights as of 7:30am AEDT



EXPECTATIONS: Energy HIGHER (higher oil prices) & Materials HIGHER on overall higher base metal prices.



Global Markets Headlines



(All news & data sourced from AFR / The Australian / Bloomberg / Reuters / CNBC / Wall Street Journal / Morningstar / OPTO / Trading Economics)



Disclaimer: CMC Markets is an order execution-only service. The material (whether or not it states any opinions) is for general information purposes only, and does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment or other advice on which reliance should be placed. No opinion given in the material constitutes a recommendation by CMC Markets or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although we are not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, we do not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination.