Need 4 Speed Read - ASX Report - 05/12/22

ASX trading

Written by

Azeem Sheriff

Senior Market Analyst

04 Dec 2022, 16:00

G'day folks and welcome to another trading day with your friendly, neighbourhood CMC Market Analyst! 

Trading Idea of the Day
 

ASX:IPL - Incitec Pivot (BULLISH - long term & BEARISH - short term)

  • Key levels on the chart - consider taking trades from key support/resistance zones.
  • Had a very positive earnings result, with earnings of $1.485bn were a slight beat against UBS and consensus expectations and up 162% on the previous period
  • Goldman Sachs is Buy rated with a target price of $4.40.

  • Due to the variability in commodity prices and FX movements, the company normally doesn’t provide profit guidance, however the company noted the following:

  • Dyno Nobel Americas: Is well placed to benefit from heightened ammonium nitrate pricing. Negative impacts of higher inflation, energy costs and supply chain dislocations are expected to be mostly recovered in FY23 through price escalations and contract negotiations.

  • Dyno Nobel Asia Pacific: Favourable pricing conditions on the East Coast of Australia are expected over the re-contracting cycle.

  • Fertilisers Asia Pacific: Will continue to be dependent on global fertiliser prices, the A$:US$ exchange rate and weather conditions. 

ASX & Economic Key Events


ASX Key Events Calendar (TODAY)

Economic Key Events (TODAY)

Economic Key Events (YESTERDAY)

OPTO For Investors Research


Article of the Day: Splunk, Veeva and Salesforce earnings rally share prices

Podcast of the Day: Michael Loukas of TrueMark on why diversification isn’t always key
 

APAC Daily Report



 

Market Snapshot & Highlights as of 8:00am AEDT


EXPECTATIONS: Energy LOWER (lower oil prices) & Materials HIGHER on overall base metal prices.

Global Markets Headlines
 

Top movers

一周展望：美联储11月货币政策纪要又会如何扰动市场

市场近期对美联储发出放慢未来加息步伐的信号反映积极。不过，鲍威尔在新闻发布会上驳斥了美联储倾向于鸽派转向的观点。虽然他承认，加息幅度可能会放缓，但他也坚称，要让通胀回落到美联储2%的目标水平，利率可能需要远高于市场已经消化的4.5%的终端利率水平。最新的会议纪要可能揭示出，美联储在多大程度上开始担心货币政策的“滞后”及其对经济的影响，而这也可能会决定本周美股的走势，对经济的担忧或冲淡放缓加息对市场的积极影响。

21 Nov 2022
Top movers

一周展望：澳大利亚、加拿大央行利率决议或放慢加息步伐，中国11月进出口或进一步呈现疲软。
Technical analysis

Incitec Pivot Ltd - Chart Analysis - Week Ahead 5th December 2022
Weekly outlook

APAC Week Ahead: Go with the flow
