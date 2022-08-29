X

Select the account you'd like to open

Reports

Need 4 Speed - Pre Market ASX Report - 30/08/22

ASX Market Board

Written by

Azeem Sheriff

Senior Market Analyst

29 Aug 2022, 18:00

Check out our daily ASX pre-market and AU macro outlook below!

 

Content Summary

  • APAC Daily
  • Market Snapshot & Highlights
  • Global Markets Headlines
  • ASX Economic Calendar
  • Idea of the Day
  • Economic Calendars

APAC Daily

Market Snapshot & Highlights (as of 7 am AEST)

AUS Macro Table

Global Markets Commentary

Global Markets Headlines

Click on the hyperlink for further information on the headlines, check out our insights panel on the CMC Markets NextGen platform or can follow us on Twitter  & 

(All news & data sourced from AFR / The Australian / Bloomberg / Reuters / CNBC / Wall Street Journal / Morningstar / OPTO)

ASX Economic Calendar

Click here for the earnings reports image

Idea of the Day

(QAN – QANTAS Airways Ltd)

Macro-Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar (TODAY)

Economic Calendar (YESTERDAY)


Disclaimer: CMC Markets is an order execution-only service. The material (whether or not it states any opinions) is for general information purposes only, and does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment or other advice on which reliance should be placed. No opinion given in the material constitutes a recommendation by CMC Markets or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although we are not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, we do not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination.

Latest from CMC

News

Wall Street cut losses as energy stocks regain steam, Asian markets set to open higher

Energy stocks regained steam on Wall Street, the dollar weakened, and oil jumped

29 Aug 2022
Top movers

一周展望：本周非农是否进一步“血洗”美股？
Reports

Need 4 Speed - Pre Market ASX Report - 29/08/22
News

APAC Week Ahead: Is it all over?
Sign up for market update emails

Related articles

Reports

Need 4 Speed - Pre Market ASX Report - 29/08/22

Check out our daily edition of the ASX 'Need 4 speed' read covering the past, present and future of Aussie macro outlook and equities.

28 Aug 2022
Weekly outlook

The Week Ahead: US jobs; EU inflation; Broadcom, HP results

Read our preview of key economic and corporate events in the week commencing 29 August 2022, and view our company earnings schedule.

26 Aug 2022
Stock watch

Earnings preview: Nvidia’s revenue is set to fall

Nvidia is to report its Q3 FY22 earnings after the US markets close on 25 August.

23 Aug 2022
Stock watch

Own Tesla stock? You’ll own 3x as many after 24 August

Tesla is launching its own 3-for-1 stock split before the US markets open on 25 August.

23 Aug 2022