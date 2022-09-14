X

Need 4 Speed - Pre Market ASX Report - 15/09/22

ASX Market Board

Written by

Azeem Sheriff

Senior Market Analyst

14 Sep 2022, 18:00


G'day folks and welcome to another trading day with your friendly, neighbourhood CMC Market Analyst!

Content Summary

  • ASX & Economic Key Events
  • Trading Idea of the Day
  • APAC Daily Report
  • Market Snapshot & Highlights
  • Global Markets Headlines
     

ASX & Economic Key Events

ASX Key Events Calendar (TODAY)

Economic Key Events (TODAY)

Economic Key Events (YESTERDAY)

Trading Idea of the Day

ASX: VEA - Viva Energy Group Ltd

  • BULLISH BIAS
  • Key levels on the chart - consider taking trades from key support/resistance levels
  • With soaring energy prices due to increasing global demand, Australia may be in a position to export its energy products to the likes of Europe which will boost the local economy and production, driving energy stocks higher over the coming few months.
  • >50% of investors incl traders/economists/hedge funds/fund managers etc highlighted in a Bloomberg survey that they will be increasing their portfolio exposure to Energy over the coming 6 months.

(Click image to enlarge)

APAC Daily Report

Market Snapshot & Highlights as of 7am AEST

EXPECTATIONS: Energy UP (higher WTI) & Materials DOWN on the back of lower base metal prices and a higher USD
(Click image to enlarge)
(Click image to enlarge)

Global Markets Headlines

(All news & data sourced from AFR / The Australian / Bloomberg / Reuters / CNBC / Wall Street Journal / Morningstar / OPTO / Trading Economics)


