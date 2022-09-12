G'day folks and welcome to another trading day with your friendly, neighbourhood Market Analyst!









Content Summary

ASX & Economic Key Events

Trading Idea of the Day

APAC Daily Report

Market Snapshot & Highlights

Global Markets Headlines



ASX Key Events Calendar (TODAY)



Economic Key Events (TODAY)

(Click image to enlarge)



Economic Key Events (YESTERDAY)

(Click image to enlarge)

FLT - Flight Centre Travel Group Ltd

BULLISH BIAS

Key levels on the chart - consider taking trades from key support/resistance levels

As global travel demand picks up, expecting the travel industry to pick up significantly, especially after many countries open up borders and allow foreigners (eg Japan)

Price is in a ranging motion, near strong support level so great risk to reward opportunity.

(Click image to enlarge)

Market Snapshot & Highlights as of 7 AM AEST

EXPECTATIONS: Energy & Material sectors potentially UP on back of higher commodity prices

(Click image to enlarge) (Click image to enlarge)

