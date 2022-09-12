X

Need 4 Speed - Pre Market ASX Report - 13/09/22

ASX Market Board

Written by

Azeem Sheriff

Senior Market Analyst

12 Sep 2022, 18:00

G'day folks and welcome to another trading day with your friendly, neighbourhood Market Analyst!




Content Summary

  • ASX & Economic Key Events
  • Trading Idea of the Day
  • APAC Daily Report
  • Market Snapshot & Highlights
  • Global Markets Headlines
     

ASX & Economic Key Events

ASX Key Events Calendar (TODAY)

Economic Key Events (TODAY)
(Click image to enlarge)

Economic Key Events (YESTERDAY)
(Click image to enlarge)

Trading Idea of the Day

FLT - Flight Centre Travel Group Ltd

  • BULLISH BIAS
  • Key levels on the chart - consider taking trades from key support/resistance levels
  • As global travel demand picks up, expecting the travel industry to pick up significantly, especially after many countries open up borders and allow foreigners (eg Japan)
  • Price is in a ranging motion, near strong support level so great risk to reward opportunity.

(Click image to enlarge)

APAC Daily Report

Market Snapshot & Highlights as of 7 AM AEST

EXPECTATIONS: Energy & Material sectors potentially UP on back of higher commodity prices
(Click image to enlarge)(Click image to enlarge)

Global Markets Headlines

(All news & data sourced from AFR / The Australian / Bloomberg / Reuters / CNBC / Wall Street Journal / Morningstar / OPTO / Trading Economics)


