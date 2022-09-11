Check out our daily ASX pre-market and AU macro outlook below!









ASX Key Events

Trading Idea of the Day

SEK - Seek Ltd

POTENTIAL SELL

Key levels on the chart - consider taking trades from key support/resistance levels

APAC Daily Report

Market Snapshot & Highlights as of 7AM AEST

EXPECTATIONS: Energy & Material sectors potentially UP

Global Markets Headlines

Economic Calendars

Economic Calendar (TODAY)

Economic Calendar (YESTERDAY)

(All news & data sourced from AFR / The Australian / Bloomberg / Reuters / CNBC / Wall Street Journal / Morningstar / OPTO/Trading Economics)



