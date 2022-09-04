Check out our daily ASX pre-market and AU macro outlook below!
APAC Daily Report
Market Snapshot & Highlights (as of 7 am AEST)
Energy expected up & Materials expected up
Global Markets Headlines
- EU economics chief says bloc is not afraid of Putin, ready to react over halted Russian gas supplies (CNBC)
- EU energy chief urges China and India to support a price cap on Russian oil (CNBC)
- Payrolls rose 315,000 in August as companies keep hiring (CNBC)
- Rising coal prices fuel Glencore, Thungela and BHP shares (OPTO)
- Turkey’s skyrocketing inflation is flashing warning signals for Gulf banks (CNBC)
- Sterling suffered its worst month since Brexit, and analysts expect it to ‘plumb new depths’ (CNBC)
- Oil rallies ahead of OPEC+ meeting (CNBC)
ASX Economic Calendar
Trading Idea of the Day
(BRK.B – Berkshire Hathaway B Class)
- Potential SELL
- Key levels on chart - consider taking trades from key support/resistance levels
- Expecting investment companies to fall in price due to macroeconomic uncertainty dropping investor confidence levels as they shift to more low risk investments like government bonds. Also stock price to drop further due to removal of government stimulus from the economy, bring back equities to “fair value”
Macro-Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar (TODAY)
Economic Calendar (YESTERDAY)
