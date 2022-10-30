X

Select the account you'd like to open

Newsletter

Need 4 Speed - ASX Report - 31/10/22

ASX Trading

Written by

Azeem Sheriff

Senior Market Analyst

30 Oct 2022, 17:00

G'day folks and welcome to another trading day with your friendly, neighbourhood CMC Market Analyst! 

For real-time up-to-date data/news/research/ideas/strategies, check out our insights panel on the CMC Markets Invest platform and follow us on Twitter: 

Azeem Sheriff -  
CMC Markets - 

Trading Idea of the Day

NYSE:AXP - American Express Company - BULLISH BIAS

  • Key levels on the chart - consider taking trades from key support/resistance zones.
  • Performance in the most recent quarter remained strong, with record levels of revenue and cardholder spending, a reflection of the growing customer base. Cardholder spending was up 30% from a year prior on an FX-adjusted basis, spearheaded by increases in travel and entertainment spending, which surpassed pre-pandemic spending for the first time in April.
  • Quarterly revenues were up 31% on a year-on-year basis, reaching US$13.4 Billion yet quarterly EPS was down $0.23 to $2.57 off the back of increased customer engagement costs and operating expenses.
  • American Express added 3.2 million new proprietary cards in the quarter, driven by heightened demand for their premium product offerings. Card numbers for their U.S. Consumer Platinum, Gold and Delta co-brand Cards each reached all-time highs in the quarter.
  • American Express recently boasted of ‘exceptional’ credit performance, with delinquencies and write-offs near historical lows, but it is yet to be seen if they’ll experience a reversal of fortunes as households are plunged into hardship due to the rising cost of living.

ASX & Economic Key Events

ASX Key Events Calendar (TODAY)

Economic Key Events (TODAY)

Economic Key Events (YESTERDAY)

OPTO For Investors Research

Article of the Day: European lithium miner valued close to $1bn to merge with SPAC
Podcast of the Day: Portfolio manager Caroline Cai’s take on an emerging markets’ debt crisis

APAC Daily Report

Market Snapshot & Highlights as of 7:30am AEDT

EXPECTATIONS: Energy LOWER (lower oil prices) & Materials LOWER on overall lower base metal prices.

Global Markets Headlines

(All news & data sourced from AFR / The Australian / Bloomberg / Reuters / CNBC / Wall Street Journal / Morningstar / OPTO / Trading Economics)


Disclaimer: CMC Markets is an order execution-only service. The material (whether or not it states any opinions) is for general information purposes only, and does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment or other advice on which reliance should be placed. No opinion given in the material constitutes a recommendation by CMC Markets or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although we are not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, we do not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination.

Latest from CMC

Top movers

一周展望：美联储11月利率会议来袭，最后一次加息75个基点？美国9月非农就业数据，英国、澳大利亚央行利率决议

美联储将于本周四公布11月利率决议，市场预期将加息75个基点，联邦基金利率将升至3.75% - 4%。投资者将关注鲍威尔是否会在新闻发布会上透露放缓加息的信号

30 Oct 2022
Technical analysis

American Express - Chart Analysis - Week Ahead 31 October 2022
News

APAC Week Ahead: Will the Fed pivot?
News

NatWest weighs on the FTSE100 after missing on profits
Sign up for market update emails

Related articles

Top movers

一周展望：美联储11月利率会议来袭，最后一次加息75个基点？美国9月非农就业数据，英国、澳大利亚央行利率决议

美联储将于本周四公布11月利率决议，市场预期将加息75个基点，联邦基金利率将升至3.75% - 4%。投资者将关注鲍威尔是否会在新闻发布会上透露放缓加息的信号

30 Oct 2022
News

APAC Week Ahead: Will the Fed pivot?

FOMC meeting, US non-farm payroll, China manufacturing PMI, RBA & BOE rate decision, NZ & Canadian employment

29 Oct 2022
News

NatWest weighs on the FTSE100 after missing on profits

A rebound in yields, as well as the US dollar appears to be weighing on European markets today after the latest inflation numbers in Europe saw headline prices surge in October,

28 Oct 2022
Weekly outlook

The Week Ahead: Fed, BoE rate decisions; US non-farm payrolls; BP, Rolls-Royce results

Read our preview of key economic and corporate events in the week commencing 31 October 2022, and view our company earnings schedule.

28 Oct 2022