Trading Idea of the Day

NYSE:F - Ford Motor Group - BULLISH BIAS

Key levels on the chart - consider taking trades from key support/resistance levels

Bank of America forecasts that Ford will outpace Tesla in sales by 2025, with its plans to have 7 new EV models by 2026, providing consumers with purchasing power, flexibility and utility amongst other EV producers.

Given Ford's dominance in the motor vehicle space and real estate for showrooms, we could see their EVs dominating the scene in all showrooms at a faster pace which will secure market share for new consumers entering the market.

(Click image to enlarge)



ASX & Economic Key Events

ASX Key Events Calendar (TODAY)

(Click image to enlarge)



Economic Key Events (TODAY)

(Click image to enlarge)



Economic Key Events (YESTERDAY)

(Click image to enlarge)



APAC Daily Report

Market Snapshot & Highlights as of 7am AEST

EXPECTATIONS: Energy FLAT (flat crude) & Materials MIXED.



(Click image to enlarge)

(Click image to enlarge)



Global Markets Headlines

