X

Select the account you'd like to open

Newsletter

Need 4 Speed - ASX Report - 13/10/22

ASX trading

Written by

Azeem Sheriff

Senior Market Analyst

12 Oct 2022, 17:00

G'day folks and welcome to another trading day with your friendly, neighbourhood CMC Market Analyst! 

For real-time up-to-date data/news/research/ideas/strategies, check out our insights panel on the CMC Markets NextGen platform and follow us on Twitter: 

Azeem Sheriff -  
CMC Markets - 

Trading Idea of the Day

NYSE:META - Meta Platforms Inc - BULLISH BIAS

  • Key levels on the chart - consider taking trades from key support/resistance zones.

  • US big tech have been smashed this year making 52 week lows.

  • Meta still has 4 mostly used social media applications and their advertising revenue is still very strong despite the stock price. There's been negative sentiment with its virtual reality Metaworld kick off but this is a long term plan from Mr Zuckerberg.

  • US big techs are significantly undervalued and present a decent opportunity for those investors looking to buy into these companies over the long term.

  • Talks of a global recession are dampening future cash flows in the valuation process for these big techs which is reducing the share price.

ASX & Economic Key Events

ASX Key Events Calendar (TODAY)

Economic Key Events (TODAY)

Economic Key Events (YESTERDAY)

OPTO For Investors Research

Article of the Day: BlackRock, JPMorgan and Morgan Stanley earnings forecasted to dip
Podcast of the Day: Tidal Financial CIO Michael Venuto on the ETF industry

APAC Daily Report

Market Snapshot & Highlights as of 8am AEST

EXPECTATIONS: Energy LOWER (lower oil) & Materials LOWER on overall lower base metal prices.

Global Markets Headlines

(All news & data sourced from AFR / The Australian / Bloomberg / Reuters / CNBC / Wall Street Journal / Morningstar / OPTO / Trading Economics)


Disclaimer: CMC Markets is an order execution-only service. The material (whether or not it states any opinions) is for general information purposes only, and does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment or other advice on which reliance should be placed. No opinion given in the material constitutes a recommendation by CMC Markets or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although we are not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, we do not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination.

Latest from CMC

News

Selloff pauses on Wall Street ahead of the key CPI data

Wall Street finished lower after a seesaw session ahead of the key inflation data that is due for release later Thursday.

12 Oct 2022
News

Rising gilt yields weigh on banks and housebuilders
Market update

Hotter-than-expected US CPI reading could lead to higher rates and lower stock prices
Market update

Earnings, inflation and retail, oh my!
Sign up for market update emails

Related articles

News

Selloff pauses on Wall Street ahead of the key CPI data

Wall Street finished lower after a seesaw session ahead of the key inflation data that is due for release later Thursday.

12 Oct 2022
News

Rising gilt yields weigh on banks and housebuilders

Uncertainty over the economic outlook and higher interest rates dampened sentiment during another negative session for European markets.

12 Oct 2022
Market update

Hotter-than-expected US CPI reading could lead to higher rates and lower stock prices

Trading expert Michael Kramer looks at the possible impact of upcoming US inflation data on markets.

12 Oct 2022
Market update

Earnings, inflation and retail, oh my!

MarketGauge's Mish Schneider argues that companies’ forward guidance could have the biggest impact on the market in the near term.

12 Oct 2022