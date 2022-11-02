G'day folks and welcome to another trading day with your friendly, neighbourhood CMC Market Analyst!



ASX:WOW - Woolworths Group Ltd - BULLISH BIAS

Key levels on the chart - consider taking trades from key support/resistance zones.

Company is a food/groceries company and the overall business is super strong and generally tends to weather a recessionary environment quite well due to its pricing power, ability to pass on costs to customers.

Blue chip company with large market capitalisation.

The stock offers a great technical setup on a weekly chart, playing the range and nearing the bottom of that range, great risk to reward for any bullish traders/investors, with potential capital growth.

Company also pays a relatively stable/decent dividend of around 2.5%

Article of the Day: Cathie Wood buys 185,000 Robinhood shares



Podcast of the Day: Doomberg on Nord Stream sabotage and monetary mayhem

