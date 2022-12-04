X

Select the account you'd like to open

Technical analysis

Incitec Pivot Ltd - Chart Analysis - Week Ahead 5th December 2022

Incitec Pivot

Written by

Azeem Sheriff

Senior Market Analyst

04 Dec 2022, 05:00

Check out the trading idea of the week below, by your friendly, neighbourhood market analyst!

Trading Idea of the Week

ASX:IPL - Incitec Pivot Ltd

  • Key levels on the chart - consider taking trades from key support/resistance zones.
  • Had a very positive earnings result, with earnings of $1.485bn were a slight beat against UBS and consensus expectations and up 162% on the previous period
  • Goldman Sachs is Buy rated with a target price of $4.40.

  • Due to the variability in commodity prices and FX movements, the company normally doesn’t provide profit guidance, however the company noted the following:

  • Dyno Nobel Americas: Is well placed to benefit from heightened ammonium nitrate pricing. Negative impacts of higher inflation, energy costs and supply chain dislocations are expected to be mostly recovered in FY23 through price escalations and contract negotiations.

  • Dyno Nobel Asia Pacific: Favourable pricing conditions on the East Coast of Australia are expected over the re-contracting cycle.

  • Fertilisers Asia Pacific: Will continue to be dependent on global fertiliser prices, the A$:US$ exchange rate and weather conditions. 


Disclaimer: CMC Markets is an order execution-only service. The material (whether or not it states any opinions) is for general information purposes only, and does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment or other advice on which reliance should be placed. No opinion given in the material constitutes a recommendation by CMC Markets or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although we are not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, we do not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination.

Latest from CMC

Top movers

一周展望：美联储11月货币政策纪要又会如何扰动市场

市场近期对美联储发出放慢未来加息步伐的信号反映积极。不过，鲍威尔在新闻发布会上驳斥了美联储倾向于鸽派转向的观点。虽然他承认，加息幅度可能会放缓，但他也坚称，要让通胀回落到美联储2%的目标水平，利率可能需要远高于市场已经消化的4.5%的终端利率水平。最新的会议纪要可能揭示出，美联储在多大程度上开始担心货币政策的“滞后”及其对经济的影响，而这也可能会决定本周美股的走势，对经济的担忧或冲淡放缓加息对市场的积极影响。

21 Nov 2022
Weekly outlook

APAC Week Ahead: Go with the flow
News

US payrolls beat expectations, pulls US dollar off its lows
Weekly outlook

The Week Ahead: China trade; US PPI; GameStop results
Sign up for market update emails

Related articles

Weekly outlook

APAC Week Ahead: Go with the flow

US PPI & Consumer Sentiment, China Trade Balance, CPI &PPI, RBA & BOC rate decision, Japan GDP

03 Dec 2022
Weekly outlook

The Week Ahead: China trade; US PPI; GameStop results

Read our preview of key economic and corporate events in the week commencing 5 December 2022, and view our company earnings calendar.

02 Dec 2022
Weekly outlook

APAC Week Ahead: A slowdown in hiring

US Non-farm payroll & Core PCE, China Manufacturing PMI, Australia Retail Sales, EU CPI, OPEC meeting

27 Nov 2022
Technical analysis

Evolution Mining Ltd - Chart Analysis - Week Ahead 28 November 2022

Technical Analysis - Chart of the week

27 Nov 2022