Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam will not seek second term

The S&P/ASX 200 was up 0.4% through the day on Monday, with Hong Kong leading gains across Asia’s markets and US futures flat. Markets in mainland China are closed on Monday and Tuesday this week for holidays.

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam, who led Hong Kong through antigovernment protests and the Covid pandemic, has announced she will not seek a second term as chief executive.

The median forecast from The Australian Financial Review’s quarterly survey of 33 economists predicts the Australian dollar will appreciate to US76c by December. The Australian dollar is currently holding above US75c against the US dollar.

Perpetual on Monday told the ASX it has made a $2.4bn indicative bid for funds management house Pendal Group, pitched at one Perpetual share for every 7.5 Pendal shares plus $1.67 cash. That represents an indicative offer value of $6.23 a Pendal share, based on Friday’s closing share prices. Pendal shares jumped as much as 19% during the day.

The Reserve Bank of Australia board meets on Tuesday, the first for Michele Bullock as the newly appointed deputy governor. Economists are not expecting any change to the 0.1% record low cash rate.

AUD/USD US75.11c

WTI currently US$100.37 a barrel

Brent crude oil US$107.25 a barrel

Spot gold US$1917.24 an ounce

Bitcoin US$46,090

Read more: APAC Week Ahead

Read more: UK/Europe Week Ahead



Disclaimer: CMC Markets is an order execution-only service. The material (whether or not it states any opinions) is for general information purposes only, and does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment or other advice on which reliance should be placed. No opinion given in the material constitutes a recommendation by CMC Markets or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although we are not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, we do not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination.