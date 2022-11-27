X

Technical analysis

Evolution Mining Ltd - Chart Analysis - Week Ahead 28 November 2022

Gold - Evolution Mining

Written by

Azeem Sheriff

Senior Market Analyst

26 Nov 2022, 23:00

Check out the trading idea of the week below, by your friendly, neighbourhood market analyst!

Trading Idea of the Week

ASX:EVN - Evolution Mining Ltd

  • Key levels on the chart - consider taking trades from key support/resistance zones.
  • UBS updates its near-term gold price forecast with a more bullish view
  • The Fed is forecast to cut interest rates from 5.0% to 3.25% from mid-2023
  • Key gold picks include Northern Star, SSR Mining, Gold Road Resources, De Grey & Evolution Mining.
  • "Investors have had mixed feelings towards gold in 2022, in part due to the crosscurrents of rising real rates and a strong dollar (bearish gold) versus high inflation and elevated macro uncertainty (bullish gold)," UBS analysts said in a note last Friday


Disclaimer: CMC Markets is an order execution-only service. The material (whether or not it states any opinions) is for general information purposes only, and does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment or other advice on which reliance should be placed. No opinion given in the material constitutes a recommendation by CMC Markets or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although we are not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, we do not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination.

