Darkened economic outlook and higher rate prospects sink Wall Street

Tina Teng

15 Dec 2022, 16:40

Both US and EU markets tumbled on Thursday after a slew of central banks, including the Fed, ECB, BOE, and SNB’s 50 bps rate hike, along with their hawkish guidance. The weaker-than-expected November US and China economic data have also added to the pessimism about the global economic outlook, with China’s retail sales sinking 5.9% year on year and the US retail sales contracted by 0.6% from the prior month.

Following the Federal Reserve Bank, the European Central Bank has also slowed its rate hike to 50 bps and brought its deposit rate to 2%, but it indicated to further raising rates to tackle the hefty inflation. While the bank lifted its outlook for inflation in 2023, it ruled out a plan to start unwinding its €5 trillion balance sheet from March 2023. The surprisingly hawkish iteration sent major EU indices down, with the Euro Stoxx 50 sinking 3.5%.

While risk-off trades again prevailed in the broad markets, the US dollar index strengthened the most in the last two months, sending commodity prices down, along with a slump in the equity markets, dashing hopes for a Christmas Rally.

  • Nasdaq tumbled more than 3% as an expectation for higher rates slashed the valuation of growth stocks.  All the 11 sectors in the S&P 500 finished lower, with Technology and Communication Services leading losses, both down nearly 4%. Energy was the only sector that fell less than 1% as it looks like the oil markets again picked on the upside pace amid the inflation-driven economic downturn.
  • Tesla shares stabilised at the year-low level of just under 158 after a disclosure that CEO Elon Musk sold another $3.58 billion worth of Tesla shares, which is believed to relate to its Twitter financing situation. The total amount of Tesla shares that Elon has offloaded since last year reached $40 billion.
  • Pound slumped 2% against the US dollar after the BOE’s 50 bps rate hike and expressed concerns about the economic outlook. Markets seem to expect the terminal rate of the BOE to be lower than previously projected as the yield on the UK 10-year gilt fell 7 bps to 3.23%, in contrast to a jump in all the EU members’ government yields, where the Italian 10-year bond yield surged by 29 bps, to 4.14%.    
  • The Australian dollar sharply declined against the greenback due to a jump in the USD and a drop in base metal prices due to China’s weak economic data. The RBA’s dovish stance also pressed on its currency.  AUD/USD dropped 2.4%, to just under 0.67 at AEST 8:20 am.
  • Gold futures slashed $32 per ounce and pulled back below 1,800 and the 200-day MA again as the US dollar jumped. The precious metal may be approaching its 100-day MA at 1,720 from a technical perspective.  
  • Asian equity markets are set to open lower amid the broad risk-off sentiment. ASX futures were down 1.16%, Nikkei 225 futures fell 1.25% and Hang Seng Index futures slipped 0.54%. Both the Chinese Yuan and Japanese Yen slumped against the USD, with USD/CNH and USD/JPY rebounding back to close to the key resistance of 7 and 137.85, respectively. 


Disclaimer: CMC Markets is an order execution-only service. The material (whether or not it states any opinions) is for general information purposes only, and does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment or other advice on which reliance should be placed. No opinion given in the material constitutes a recommendation by CMC Markets or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although we are not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, we do not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination.

Top movers

一周展望：美联储11月货币政策纪要又会如何扰动市场

市场近期对美联储发出放慢未来加息步伐的信号反映积极。不过，鲍威尔在新闻发布会上驳斥了美联储倾向于鸽派转向的观点。虽然他承认，加息幅度可能会放缓，但他也坚称，要让通胀回落到美联储2%的目标水平，利率可能需要远高于市场已经消化的4.5%的终端利率水平。最新的会议纪要可能揭示出，美联储在多大程度上开始担心货币政策的“滞后”及其对经济的影响，而这也可能会决定本周美股的走势，对经济的担忧或冲淡放缓加息对市场的积极影响。

21 Nov 2022
Need 4 Speed Read - ASX Report - 16/12/22
No Christmas cheer from Lagarde as markets dive on bleak outlook
Bank of England and ECB both expected to hike rates by 50bps
