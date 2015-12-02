= __('Choose country & language') ?>

= __('Choose country & language:'); ?>

News

CMC TV: How has strong ADP coupled with inbound ECB affected the markets?

Written by

02 Dec 2015, 19:00


Disclaimer: CMC Markets is an order execution-only service. The material (whether or not it states any opinions) is for general information purposes only, and does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment or other advice on which reliance should be placed. No opinion given in the material constitutes a recommendation by CMC Markets or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although we are not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, we do not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination.

Latest from CMC

Market Outlook

The week ahead: UK GDP; Ocado, Disney, AstraZeneca results

Read our pick of the top stories to look out for this week (8-12 February), and view our key company earnings schedule.

05 Feb 2021
Market Outlook

Upcoming indices dividend drop points
Analysis

US non-farm payrolls webinar recording: 5 February 2021
News

US data raises expectations ahead of US jobs report

Related articles

News

US data raises expectations ahead of US jobs report

US markets extended their rebound for the fourth day in a row yesterday, as the recent fallout from last week’s Reddit-inspired sell-off faded further.

05 Feb 2021
News

Cautious optimism circulates ahead of US jobs report

With the exception of the FTSE 100, stock markets in Europe posted solid gains yesterday.

05 Feb 2021
Earnings

Profit misses weigh on Shell share price

There were no pearls in Shell's Q4 results, only a huge slump in profits. Find out more in our analysis.

04 Feb 2021