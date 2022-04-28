X

Analysis

Charts of the day – Is Nasdaq reaching a bottom?

nasdaq

Tina Teng

28 Apr 2022, 04:40

The rising rates, a slowdown in China’s growth, and the ongoing Ukraine war sent risk assets on the fringe, with the tech-heavy US index, Nasdaq approaching a one-year low, or a 20% drop year to date. The mixed US big techs’ earnings results reflect businesses are undergoing tough times with the economic uncertainty unfolding. At the same time, there are signs of dip-buyers emerging into beaten-up stock markets to seek bargains in the undervalued equities, making a technical view of the potential rebounding of Nasdaq. Apple is to report earnings after the US markets close tomorrow Sydney time, which will be a key mover of the broader markets. See Apple’s earnings preview here

Nasdaq- Daily (A potential bottom reversal in play)

(Click to see the enlarged chart)

Nasdaq reaches the pivotal support of the one-year lows at near 13,000 (the low seen on May 13, 2021), where the index rebounded on February 24 (Russia invaded Ukraine), and March 15 (Fed increased interest rate for the first time in two years). So far in 2022, the index rebounded 3 times that established on the January 28 (Fed meeting), February 24, and March 15, after a drop of 17%, 15%, and 16% respectively. Three times of rebounding were all seen a significant increasing volume, anticipating a potential third rebounding opportunity at the same support of near 13,000.

Key technical elements:

  • A potential rebounding at the pivotal support of near 13,000, but the downtrend is still intact.
  • Stochastic falls into the oversold territory, suggesting the bearish momentum is fading off.
  • MACD gives no clear sign of a reversal, indicating it may take more time to confirm a bottom when a golden cross is formed.

Key price levels:

Supports: 12,812, 12312 (the low of March 2021), 14,340 (Fib 38.20%)

Resistances: 13,690, 14,000 (20-day and 50-day moving average)


