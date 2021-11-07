Chart of the week – US Small Cap 2000 sees further potential up move after major bullish breakout

C hart of the week – US Small Cap 2000

US Small Cap 2000 sees further potential up move after major bullish breakout

Short-term technical analysis

Time stamped: 7 Nov 2021 at 3:00pm SGT ( click to enlarge chart

Source: CMC Markets

The US Small Cap 2000 Index (a proxy for the Russell 2000 futures) has finally staged a major bullish breakout from its 7-month plus range configuration last week after it lagged the other major US stock indices since March 2021. Also, it has surpassed it previous all-time high of 2,367 printed on 3 November and ended last week with a fresh all-time closing high of 2,431.

Last week’s bullish move has indicated that the Index has resumed its medium-term impulsive up move sequence within its major uptrend phase in place since 19 March 2020 low of 956.

Even though the shorter-term 4-hour RSI oscillator has almost reached an extreme overbought level of 84% but it has not display of any clear bearish divergence signal yet. In addition, its price action has just broken out of a major (7-month plus) range configuration and its current up move only has a duration of four days from the breakout day on 1 November. Hence, the probability of a multi-week pull-back/consolidation at this juncture is relatively low.

Watch the 2,390 key medium-term pivotal support (also the lower boundary of a short-term ascending channel from 28 October low) for a further potential up move towards the next resistance at 2,480/486 (upper boundary of the short-term ascending channel & a cluster of Fibonacci expansion levels).

(also the lower boundary of a short-term ascending channel from 28 October low) (upper boundary of the short-term ascending channel & a cluster of Fibonacci expansion levels). On the other hand, a 4-hour close below 2,390 negates the bullish tone for a corrective decline to retest the former major range resistance now turns pull-back support at 2,320 (also close to 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the current up move from 28 October 2021 low to 5 November 2021 high).



Disclaimer: CMC Markets is an order execution-only service. The material (whether or not it states any opinions) is for general information purposes only, and does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment or other advice on which reliance should be placed. No opinion given in the material constitutes a recommendation by CMC Markets or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although we are not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, we do not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination.