Chart of the week – Potential short to medium-term recovery for Gold

C hart of the week – Gold

Potential short to medium-term recovery for Gold

Short-term technical analysis (1 to 3 weeks)

Time-stamped: 24 Jul 2022 at 11:30am SGT

Source: CMC Markets

The 4-month downtrend of Gold (Cash) that recorded a loss of -19% from its 8 March 2022 swing high of 2,070 to its recent low of 1,680 printed on 21 July 2022 has reached a potential key inflection zone of 1,670/1,640 which may lead to short to medium-term recovery based on integrated technical analysis (graphical, momentum, Elliot Wave/fractals)

Recent price actions have staged a rebound of +3.4% from its 21 July 2022 low of 1,680. Watch the 1,670 key long-term pivotal support for potential further up move towards the next resistance at 1,780 with a maximum limit at 1,810 (former support congestion zone of 15 June/29 June 2022 & the upper boundary of the medium-term descending channel from 8 March 2022 high).

(former support congestion zone of 15 June/29 June 2022 & the upper boundary of the medium-term descending channel from 8 March 2022 high). On the other hand, a break with a daily close below 1,670 invalidates the recovery scenario for another drop towards the lower limit of the long-term pivotal support at 1,640.

Positive elements; the 1,670/1,640 key pivot support is defined by a confluence of elements (major ascending trendline from August 2018 low, the lower boundary of a major sideways range configuration in place since August 2020 all-time high), weekly bullish “Hammer” candlestick formed right above the 1,670/1,640 key pivotal support, bullish short-term momentum (4-hour RSI has staged a bullish breakout from its key corresponding resistance at the 47% level with a prior bullish divergence signal flashed out on 21 July 2022 at its oversold region & its current momentum reading has not reached an extreme overbought level of 79% where price actions may face the risk of a bearish reversal).



Disclaimer: CMC Markets is an order execution-only service. The material (whether or not it states any opinions) is for general information purposes only, and does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment or other advice on which reliance should be placed. No opinion given in the material constitutes a recommendation by CMC Markets or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although we are not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, we do not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination.