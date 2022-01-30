Chart of the week – Potential bullish reversal sighted on Alphabet as earnings release looms

C hart of the week – Alphabet (Google)

Potential bullish reversal sighted on Alphabet (Google) as earnings release looms (medium-term technical analysis)

Time stamped: 30 Jan 2022 at 12:30pm SGT ( click to enlarge chart

Source: CMC Markets

The recent 10-week of -17% decline seen on Alphabet (GOOGL) from its current all-time high of 3,018 printed on 19 November 2021 has managed to stall and staged a rebound with a weekly gain of 2.3% for the week ended 28 January; its highest gain seen in the last 4 weeks.

Alphabet will report its Q4 2021 earnings on this Tues, 1 February after the US session closes; consensus forecast is pegged at $27.65 earnings per share, +24% year-on-year increase from the same period a year ago.

Interestingly, positive technical elements have emerged ahead of its upcoming earnings release and after the recent -17% decline from its 19 November 2021 all-time high despite a breach below the key 200-day moving average that has occurred on 21 January 2022 and price actions remained below the 200-day moving average without a daily close above it for the whole of last week.

The share price of GOOGL has formed a weekly “Bullish Piercing” candlestick pattern right above its key long-term pivotal support of 2,455 which is defined by a confluence of elements; the major ascending trendline from 23 March 2020 low which represents its current major uptrend phase that is still intact, 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the current major uptrend phase from 23 March 2020 low to 19 November 2021 high and 2 times Fibonacci expansion of the recent decline from 19 November 2021 high to 6 December 2021 low projected from 27 December 2021 high.

In addition, the daily RSI has just reversed up from its oversold region which suggests that the recent medium-term downside momentum of the 10-week decline from 19 November 2021 high has abated.

Watch the 2,455 key long-term pivotal support and a break above 2,674 may add impetus to kickstart a potential brand new medium-term impulsive up move sequence towards 2,857 before the all-time high area of 2,966/3,012 in the first step.

On the flipside, a break with a weekly close below 2,455 damages the major uptrend phase in place since 23 March 2020 low to open up scope for a multi-month corrective decline towards the next support at 2,190 in the first step.



Disclaimer: CMC Markets is an order execution-only service. The material (whether or not it states any opinions) is for general information purposes only, and does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment or other advice on which reliance should be placed. No opinion given in the material constitutes a recommendation by CMC Markets or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although we are not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, we do not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination.