Chart of the week – Potential bullish reversal for Gold

C hart of the week – Gold

Potential bullish reversal for Gold

Short to medium-term technical analysis

Time stamped: 1 May 2022 at 12:00pm SGT ( click to enlarge chart

Source: CMC Markets

Watch the 1,850 key medium-term pivotal support on Gold (cash) for a potential recovery to retest 1,942 intermediate resistance and a break above it opens up scope for a further up move towards 1,998/2,004 next. On the other hand, a break with a daily close below 1,850 put the bulls on hold for an extension of the corrective decline within its longer-term major uptrend phase towards the next support at 1,780 (swing low areas of 7 January/28 January 2022).

The price actions of Gold (cash) have staged a decline of -6.3% in the last two weeks from 18 April 2022 high of 1,998 to print an intraday low of 1,872 on 28 April 2022.

Interestingly, the recent bout of weakness has led its price actions to drift down close to a significant inflection/support level zone of 1,870/1,850 which confluences with several key technical elements.

The significant support level zone of 1,870/1,850 is defined by the ascending trendline from 9 August 2021 “flash crash” low, former swing high of 26 January 2022, 100-day moving average, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the up move from 16 December 2021 low to 9 March 2022 high and the 0.764 Fibonacci extension of the recent decline from 9 March 2022 high to 17 March 2022 low projected from 18 April 2022 high.

The 4-hour RSI oscillator has flashed a bullish divergence signal at its oversold region which suggests that the downside momentum of the recent decline from 18 April 2022 high has abated, and it increases the odds of a short to medium-term recovery process in price actions.



Disclaimer: CMC Markets is an order execution-only service. The material (whether or not it states any opinions) is for general information purposes only, and does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment or other advice on which reliance should be placed. No opinion given in the material constitutes a recommendation by CMC Markets or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although we are not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, we do not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination.