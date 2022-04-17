Chart of the week – Potential bullish impulsive movement resumes for WTI Crude

Chart of the week – WTI Crude
Potential bullish impulsive movement resumes for WTI Crude
Short to medium-term technical analysisTime stamped: 17 Apr 2022 at 12:00pm SGT (click to enlarge chart)
Source: CMC Markets
- The recent 6-week of corrective decline/consolidation seen in WTI Crude (cash) that recorded a decline of -29% from its 7 March 2022 high of 131.83 is likely to have formed a medium-term swing low on 11 April 2022 that may kickstart another leg of potential impulsive up move sequence within its medium-term uptrend phase that remains intact since its 2 December 2021 low of 62.90.
- Several technical elements are supporting the aforementioned recovery scenario; short-term momentum reading has turned positive as depicted by the movement of the 4-hour RSI oscillator as it has staged a bullish breakout from its former corresponding descending resistance on 13 April 2022 after it has flashed a prior bullish divergence signal.
- Secondly, price actions have just formed a weekly bullish reversal “Morning Star” candlestick pattern that indicates a potential major (seen on a weekly chart rather than shorter time horizons) inflection point for a change in sentiment from bearish to bullish.
- If the 93.50 key medium-term pivotal support holds, WTI Crude (cash) is likely to see a further potential up move towards the 115.40/118.20 resistance zone in the first step (24 March 2022 swing high area & a cluster of Fibonacci extension/retracement levels).
- On the flipside, a break with a 4-hour close below 93.50 invalidates the recovery scenario for an extension of the corrective decline towards the next support at 85.35/82.70 (the former swing high areas of 25 October 2021/1 November 2021/10 November 2021).
Disclaimer: CMC Markets is an order execution-only service. The material (whether or not it states any opinions) is for general information purposes only, and does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment or other advice on which reliance should be placed. No opinion given in the material constitutes a recommendation by CMC Markets or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although we are not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, we do not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination.