Chart of the week – NVIDIA looks set to resume its potential impulsive up move

Chart of the week – NVIDIA
NVIDIA looks set to resume its potential impulsive up move (medium-term technical analysis)Time stamped: 26 Sep 2021 at 4:00pm SGT
Source: CMC Markets (click to enlarge chart)
- The share price of NVIDIA (NVDA), a major US designer & manufacturer of computer graphics processors has continued to evolve within a medium-term ascending channel in place since its 8 March 2021 low of 115.70.
- The recent decline of -10.3% from its recent all-time high of 230.41 printed on 30 August has managed to stage a rebound right at a confluence zone of key technical elements; the 50-day moving average, the former medium-term swing high of 5 August and the close to the median line of the aforementioned ascending channel.
- In conjunction, the daily RSI oscillator has managed to stage a rebound at its 41% significant corresponding support level on 21 September which indicates a potential revival of medium-term upside momentum.
- If the 206.37 key medium-term pivotal support holds, NVDA may kick start another leg of potential impulsive up move sequence towards the next resistances at 236.15/238.60 & 246.10/249.70 (upper boundary of the ascending channel & Fibonacci expansion cluster levels).
- On the other hand, a daily close below 206.37 invalidates the bullish scenario for an extension of the corrective decline to target the next support zone of 176.60/171.80 (61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the recent up move from 13 May 2021 to 30 Aug 2021 & the lower boundary of the ascending channel).
Disclaimer: CMC Markets is an order execution-only service. The material (whether or not it states any opinions) is for general information purposes only, and does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment or other advice on which reliance should be placed. No opinion given in the material constitutes a recommendation by CMC Markets or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although we are not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, we do not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination.