Chart of the week – Microsoft at key support after steep sell-off

C hart of the week – Microsoft

Microsoft at key support after steep sell-off (medium-term technical analysis)

Time stamped: 23 Jan 2022 at 1:30pm SGT ( click to enlarge chart

Source: CMC Markets

Since its all time of 349.66 printed on 22 November 2021, Microsoft has undergone a steep decline of -15.4% to hit a low of 295.68 on Friday, 21 January which is also a three-month low ahead of its Q4 earnings results release on Tuesday, 25 January after the US market closes.

The current price action of Microsoft after its last Friday’s sell-off has led it to hover above a key support of 292.30 which is defined by a confluence of elements; the lower boundary of the major ascending channel in place since 30 October 2020 low, the 200-day moving average, the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the major impulsive up move sequence from 30 October 2020 low to 22 November 2021 all-time high and the 1.618 Fibonacci expansion of the recent down move from 22 November 2021 high to 3 December 2021 low projected from 29 December 2021 high.

The daily RSI oscillator has reached an oversold level of 29.6%, its lowest level since 24 December 2018 which suggests that the recent downside momentum is overstretched; and a capitulation in price action may occur to kickstart a potential rebound/recovery process.

If the 292.30 key medium-term pivotal support holds, Microsoft may see a rebound to retest the 319.90 intermediate resistance and a break above it may see a further potential up move towards 343.80 next (the recent range top of 13 December 2021 to 29 December 2021).

(the recent range top of 13 December 2021 to 29 December 2021). However, a daily close below 292.30 invalidates the recovery scenario for an extension of the steep decline towards the next support at 274.90/266.70.



Disclaimer: CMC Markets is an order execution-only service. The material (whether or not it states any opinions) is for general information purposes only, and does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment or other advice on which reliance should be placed. No opinion given in the material constitutes a recommendation by CMC Markets or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although we are not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, we do not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination.