Chart of the week – JD.com bullish breakout from major base

C hart of the week – JD.com

JD.com bullish breakout from major base

Medium-term technical analysis

Time stamped: 21 Nov 2021 at 12:30pm SGT ( click to enlarge chart

Source: CMC Markets

Alibaba’s main e-commerce rival JD.com Q3 earnings that was reported on last Thursday, 18 November fared better that Alibaba where its revenue has managed to beat expectations; climbed to 218.7 billion yuan ($34.3 billion) compared with 215.6 billion yuan consensus estimates due to efforts to diversify beyond its traditional strength in consumer electronics and made a push into smaller cities by investing in new businesses such as community e-commerce. In addition, JD.com sales during the recent Singles’ Day shopping festival jumped 29% to a record of 349.1 billion yuan that outpaced Alibaba’s 8.5% growth.

The share price of JD.com ADR listed on NASDAQ has staged a bullish breakout on last Friday, 19 November from a 6-month bullish “Inverse Head & Shoulders” configuration in place since 13 May 2021.

The bullish breakout of the “Inverse Head & Shoulders” suggests that JD.com may have formed a major base after a -42% plunge from its 108.25 all-time high printed on 17 February 2021 to 19 August 2021 low of 61.76 inflicted primarily by the year-long of regulatory clampdowns on the technology platform sector in China. This price action move is significant as it may kickstart a new potential major (multi-month) uptrend phase for JD.com.

The recent up move in price action from 9 November has been accompanied by an increase in volume which indicates an expansion in bullish accumulation.

Watch the 76.65 key medium-term pivotal support for a further potential impulsive up move towards the current all-time high area of 104.55/108.25 in the first step. On the flipside, a daily close below 76.65 indicates a failure bullish breakout for a choppy decline to retest the major base support at 61.70.



Disclaimer: CMC Markets is an order execution-only service. The material (whether or not it states any opinions) is for general information purposes only, and does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment or other advice on which reliance should be placed. No opinion given in the material constitutes a recommendation by CMC Markets or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although we are not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, we do not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination.