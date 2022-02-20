X

Select the account you'd like to open

Analysis

Chart of the week – Gold bullish breakout, further potential upside

gold

Written by

Kelvin Wong, CFTe

Market Analyst

20 Feb 2022, 03:45

Chart of the week – Gold 

Gold bullish breakout, further potential upside

Short to medium-term technical analysis

Time stamped: 20 Feb 2022 at 11:00am SGT (click to enlarge chart)

Source: CMC Markets

  • Gold (cash) has managed to stage a weekly bullish breakout (trigged last week) from a 14-month major basing formation’s descending trendline resistance in place since November 2020 high. Prior corrective declines that have occurred within the major basing formation have managed to be supported by the 100-week moving average.
  • In the short-term, the price actions of Gold (cash) have staged an acceleration to the upside from its 28 January 2022 low of 1,780 and rallied by 6.85% to print a recent high of 1,902 on 18 February 2022. The 4-hour RSI has reached its overbought zone but no clear signs of bearish divergence yet. These observations suggest that the short-term uptrend phase from 28 January 2022 low remains intact.
  • Watch the 1,874 key medium-term pivotal support (also the 34-period moving average on the 4-hour chart) to maintain a potential impulsive up move sequence towards the next resistances at 1,916 and 1,943/1,948 (a cluster of Fibonacci expansion levels).
  • On the other hand, a break with a 4-hour close below 1,874 negates the bullish tone for a multi-week corrective decline towards the next support at 1,848 (also the pull-back support of the former major descending trendline from November 2020 high) within its medium-term uptrend phase that is still evolving since 16 December 2021 low of 1,753.


Disclaimer: CMC Markets is an order execution-only service. The material (whether or not it states any opinions) is for general information purposes only, and does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment or other advice on which reliance should be placed. No opinion given in the material constitutes a recommendation by CMC Markets or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although we are not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, we do not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination.

Latest from CMC

News

European markets slide back, on evacuation reports in Eastern Ukraine

European markets initially had a more positive tone today, ahead of the weekend as the negativity from yesterday started to be replaced by cautious optimism

18 Feb 2022
Updates

The Week Ahead: US PCE inflation; UK banks, Rolls-Royce results
News

Europe set to open higher after Blinken agrees to meet Lavrov
News

ASX drops, a2 Milk earnings expected lower
Sign up for market update emails

Related articles

Analysis

Where are crypto markets heading?

Are crypto markets still on course for a bottom reversal?

15 Feb 2022
Sentiment

How to trade during risk-off sentiment

Fears are building in stock markets over Russia-Ukraine tension and the US Federal Reserve's hawkish policy.

14 Feb 2022
FX Analysis

Chart of the week – EUR/CHF further potential downside amid Ukraine tensions

EUR/CHF further potential downside amid Ukraine tensions

13 Feb 2022
Market Outlook

The Week Ahead: UK inflation; Fed minutes; NatWest results

Read our pick of the top stories to look out for in the week commencing 14 February 2022, and view our key company earnings schedule.

11 Feb 2022