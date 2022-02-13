Chart of the week – EUR/CHF further potential downside amid Ukraine tensions

C hart of the week – EUR/CHF

EUR/CHF further potential downside amid Ukraine tensions

Short-term technical analysis

Time stamped: 13 Feb 2022 at 2:00pm SGT ( click to enlarge chart

Source: CMC Markets

The recent 2-weeks of +319 pips rally from 24 January 2022 low of 1.0300 to 7 February 2022 high has managed to stall and retreat from a significant resistance zone of 1.0620/1.0730.

The 1.0620/1.0730 resistance zone is defined by a downward sloping 50-week moving average (which indicates that the long-term impulsive down move sequence from April 2018 high of 1.2000 is likely to have been reasserted), the former swing low areas of 5 July 2020/15 August 2021 and the 50% Fibonacci retracement of the down move from 19 September 2021 high to 23 January 2022 low.

The 4-hour RSI oscillator has flashed a prior bearish divergence signal at its overbought zone on 11 February before it staged a bearish breakdown below its corresponding support at the 44% on 12 February 2022. Right now, it still has potential room to manoeuvre to the downside before it reaches an extreme overbought level of 19%. These observations indicate that short to medium-term downside momentum remains intact.

Watch the 1.0620 key medium-term pivotal resistance for a further potential drop towards the next supports at 1.0440 and 1.0370 in the first step. On the flipside, a 4-hour close above 1.0620 negates the bearish tone for a further squeeze up to test the upper limit of the significant resistance zone at 1.0730.



Disclaimer: CMC Markets is an order execution-only service. The material (whether or not it states any opinions) is for general information purposes only, and does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment or other advice on which reliance should be placed. No opinion given in the material constitutes a recommendation by CMC Markets or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although we are not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, we do not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination.