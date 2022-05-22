Chart of the week – End of major uptrend for Tesla (TSLA)

C hart of the week – Tesla (TSLA)

End of major uptrend for Tesla (TSLA)

Medium-term technical analysis (1 to 3 months)

Time stamped: 22 May 2022 at 10:30am SGT ( click to enlarge chart

Source: CMC Markets

After its failure to break above the 1,153 descending trendline resistance on 5 April 2022, Tesla (TSLA) has plummeted by -45% to print a recent low of 633.00 on 20 May 2022 and it has recorded a decline of -49% from its current all-time high of 1,243.30 printed on 4 November 2021.

No clear signs of a medium-term bottoming process yet. Bearish bias in any bounces below 900.30 key medium-term pivotal resistance for another potential impulsive down move towards the next supports at 539.80/538.75 and 420.00/400.00.

However, a clearance with a daily close above 900.30 invalidates the bearish scenario for a corrective rebound to retest the range resistance of 1,153.00

Bearish elements; TSLA has broken below its 50-day week moving average that held prior price actions since mid-October 2019, current price actions have oscillated within a descending channel in place since 21 April 2022 high and no clear bullish divergence signal has been flashed out in the daily RSI oscillator at its oversold region.



Disclaimer: CMC Markets is an order execution-only service. The material (whether or not it states any opinions) is for general information purposes only, and does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment or other advice on which reliance should be placed. No opinion given in the material constitutes a recommendation by CMC Markets or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although we are not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, we do not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination.