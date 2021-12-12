C hart of the week – Dow Jones Industrial Average (US 30)

Dow Jones Industrial Average (US 30) potential enroute to fresh all-time high

Short-term technical analysis

Time stamped: 12 Dec 2021 at 12:00pm SGT ( click to enlarge chart)

Source: CMC Markets

In our previous “Chart of the week” feature for the “Week Ahead Newsletter, 29 November to 3 December 2021”, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (US 30) has tested the predefined 34,110 short-term pivotal support (without a 4-hour close below it) and staged the expected rally to hit the 35,900 resistance/target (printed a high of 35,982 on 10 December). Where do we go from here?

During the prior pivotal week in terms of news flow & economic data release (official default labelling on indebted Chinese developer Evergrande’s offshore bonds & the red-hot US CPI print for November), the price actions of Dow Jones Industrial Average (US 30) has managed to maintain its upside momentum and ended with a weekly “Bullish Marubozu” candlestick after a retest close to its 50-week moving average in the week of 29 November.

Hence, the latest set of price actions seen on the weekly chart of US 30 suggests that it may continue its major impulsive up move sequence (multi-month) towards the potential 38,450/40,000 risk level (the potential terminal zone of the long-term secular uptrend phase in place since Mar 2009 low).

In the short to medium-term as depicted on the 4-hour chart, key technical elements are still supportive to advocate for a further potential push up in price actions. Firstly, Elliot Wave/fractal analysis suggests that price actions continue to evolve within a potential minor impulsive up move sequence since 2 December 2021 low of 33,951 and last Friday, 10 December bullish breakout above the prior resistance of 35,920 (that led to previous drop of -5%) has indicated that the latest rally may be the minor wave v up move to complete the entire 5-waves minor bullish impulsive up move sequence of 1/ before the risk of a minor pull-back/consolidation sets in.

The 4-hour RSI oscillator remains in a bullish configuration above a key corresponding support at the 56% level and has not hit its extreme overbought level. These observations suggest that short to medium-term upside momentum remains intact.

If the 35,500 key short-term pivotal support holds, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (US 30) may continue its ascend to retest the current all-time high level of 36,564 before another potential rally towards the 36,800/875 resistance zone (upper boundary of the ascending channel from 2 December 2021 low & Fibonacci expansion level).

(upper boundary of the ascending channel from 2 December 2021 low & Fibonacci expansion level). On the flipside, a 4-hour close below 35,500 negates the bullish tone for a minor corrective pull-back towards the 34,900 key medium-term pivotal support.



