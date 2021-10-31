Chart of the week – Bearish reaction in GBP/USD below 200-day MA ahead of Fed & BoE

C hart of the week – GBP/USD

Bearish reaction in GBP/USD below 200-day MA ahead of Fed & BoE

Short-term technical analysis

An interesting technical observation has been detected in the GBP/USD as markets look forward to the key monetary policy decision outcomes from both the US central bank, the Fed and Bank of England (BoE) out on this week; 3 November and 4 November. Most importantly, their respective forward guidance on the trajectory path of future interest rates.

On last Friday, 29 October, the GBP/USD has ended the US session with a daily “Bearish Marubozu” liked candlestick pattern right under the key 200-day moving average and the medium-term descending resistance in place since 1 Jun 2021 high that has capped previous rallies.

This latest negative observation suggests that the recent uptrend for GBP/USD since 29 September low of 1.3412 is now in jeopardy. If the 1.3850 key medium-term pivotal resistance is not surpassed to the upside, GBP/USD may see a further potential push down towards 1.3565 and 1.3510 next in the first step (minor supports & close to the 61.8% and 76.4% Fibonacci retracement of the recent up move from 29 September 2021 low to 19 October 2021 high).

(minor supports & close to the 61.8% and 76.4% Fibonacci retracement of the recent up move from 29 September 2021 low to 19 October 2021 high). On the flipside, a 4-hour close above 1.3850 invalidates the short-term bearish scenario for a squeeze up towards the next resistance at 1.3930/3980 (the 29/30 July 2021 swing high area & Fibonacci retracement/expansion cluster).

Time stamped: 31 Oct 2021 at 12:00pm SGT ( click to enlarge chart ) Source: CMC Markets



Disclaimer: CMC Markets is an order execution-only service. The material (whether or not it states any opinions) is for general information purposes only, and does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment or other advice on which reliance should be placed. No opinion given in the material constitutes a recommendation by CMC Markets or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although we are not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, we do not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination.