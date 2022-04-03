Chart of the week – Apple may rally to another fresh all-time high

C hart of the week – Apple

Apple may rally to another fresh all-time high

Medium-term technical analysis

Time stamped: 3 Apr 2022 at 12:00pm SGT ( click to enlarge chart

Source: CMC Markets

The share price of Apple (AAPL) has managed to recoup more than 3 quarters (76.4% retracement) of its prior loss of -18% from its 182.88 current all-time high printed on 4 January 2022 to 14 March 2022 low of 150.11. In addition, it has also reintegrated back above its 50-day moving average.

Hence, the recent 10-week of decline of -18% seen in AAPL from its 4 January 2022 all-time high has not damage its current major uptrend phase in place since 23 March 2020 low. Elements are now indicating a resurgence of another potential impulsive up move sequence; more of a residual/last up move of “hope and irrationality” to complete the on-going 13-year of long-term secular uptrend phase from March 2009 low based on Elliot Wave/fractal analysis in a looming stagflation environment coupled with global liquidity tightening conditions.

If the 166.55 key medium-term pivot support holds (50-day MA, pull-back of the former descending resistance from 4 January 2022 high & 50% Fibonacci retracement of the recent recovery from 14 March 2022 low to 30 March 2022 high), APPL may see a further push up to retest the 182.88 current all-time high before another potential upward surge towards the next resistance zone of 194.45/199.70 (upper boundary of ascending channel from 21 September 2020 low & a cluster of Fibonacci extension levels).

On the other hand, a breakdown with a daily close below 166.55 negates the bullish tone to see another round of corrective decline to retest 153.20/146.40 support (14 March 2022 swing low area, 200-day MA & the lower boundary of ascending channel from 21 September 2020 low).



Disclaimer: CMC Markets is an order execution-only service. The material (whether or not it states any opinions) is for general information purposes only, and does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment or other advice on which reliance should be placed. No opinion given in the material constitutes a recommendation by CMC Markets or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although we are not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, we do not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination.