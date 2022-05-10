Chart of the day – A potential further down of the WTI

Crude oil prices tumbled on the deteriorated broad sentiment, triggered by the weak Chinese economic data on Monday. The sell-everything mood sent the crude prices to a one-week low. Oil prices may face further pressure if recession fears cause bad loops in the risk assets, which we could make a scenario regarding the below charts.

INADWTIC (WTI Inflation Adj. Index) Index vs. S&P 500 (1997-2022)

Source: Bloomberg (Click to see the enlarged chart)

The above chart implies a positive correlation between the oil price and the S&P 500. Oil prices fell together with the broader equities when the recession happened in 2000, 2008, and 2020. The trends need to be closely monitored in the scenario of an upcoming economic recession or recession fears-induced selloff.

WTI-Daily (a potential break-out on the ascending trendline)

The WTI price is testing the trendline support of the 100-mark, where a bearish break-out may induce further selloff and head to the pivot support, a price range of 94.00 - 95.35 (the 50.0% of Fibonacci retracement starts from the high on 7 March to the low on the low on 11 April).

Key technical elements:

A potential double-top pattern is formed, suggesting the downside pressure starts to build.

Stochastic forms a dead-cross, falling from the overbought territory, which indicates a sell signal.

Key STs and RSs:

Supports: 100, 94.00, 95.35, 88.80

Resistances: 104.62, 112.07



Disclaimer: CMC Markets is an order execution-only service. The material (whether or not it states any opinions) is for general information purposes only, and does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment or other advice on which reliance should be placed. No opinion given in the material constitutes a recommendation by CMC Markets or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although we are not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, we do not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination.